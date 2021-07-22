Theatre West to host mini car show prior to final ‘Grease’ production

SCOTTSBLUFF — On Saturday, July 24, Theatre West will be closing its mainstage season with its final production of “Grease.” As a special treat before the show, the company partnered with the High Plains Auto Club and some other local car enthusiasts to put on a mini car show of about 10-15 cars.

Company manager Staysha Adams said the Theatre West crew performed a few numbers from “Grease” and their After Party Cabaret at the High Plains Auto Club’s Father’s Day Classic earlier this summer. Afterward, Adams thought it would be a great idea to partner with the club to bring those old school cars in before their final show. After all, what is “Grease” without “Grease Lightning?” she said.

“Showing off those old cars that they would’ve driven around during the time period that Grease is set in just seems like a great idea,” Adams said. “(It’s) also something fun because not always do our patrons who come to the theater make it out to the car show, so it’s a great way to bring different types of people with different hobbies together in the community. It’s just to have a little bit of fun and see a really great show and some really cool cars.”

The car show will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Judy Chaloupka Theater, and the cars will remain there until curtain for “Grease” at 7:30 p.m.