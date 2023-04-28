Western Nebraska Community College’s theater department is preparing to pluck heartstrings with its production of beloved children’s classic “Bridge to Terabithia.”

The show is adapted from the Newbery Medal-winning book of the same name by Katherine Paterson. It tells the story of fifth grader Jesse Aarons and his struggles with being different, his family life and his first real taste of loss and grief.

“He’s a big dreamer, but he doesn’t really fit in that well with everyone else,” cast member Marissa Wright said. “Then Leslie — my character — comes in and shows him that it’s OK to use your imagination, and helps him belong in his own little world.”

“Bridge to Terabithia” has been enjoyed by several generations of children and was adapted for film in 2007. Its story is considered timeless for its illustrations of universal childhood experiences.

Cast member Caiden Heramb said revisiting the story as an adult provides an entirely new perspective that she has enjoyed exploring as an actor.

“It’s really fun to go back and explore what a 10-year-old would do in these situations,” Heramb said. “Jesse is an absolute trouper, because I was a lot worse than he was. But it’s fun to even play into those awkward moments kids have where they don’t know what’s going on.”

Perhaps the most enduring aspect of the story is its depiction of grief and the effects it can have on children and adults alike, which Wright said is an especially important message to share with a young audience.

“It also explores how we each go through grief,” she said. “Kids don’t understand it all that well, so to have a show like this where it plays a part, that helps show and teach them how we all go through it differently. At the end of the day we’re all going to be OK, but it happens at different times.”

The cast also highlighted the show’s messages on family, both those who are related by blood and those who are chosen, which can be equally important.

“There’s a lot about family and the ways that your relationship with different members of the family change. And how you can create a family with someone who isn’t blood-related to you,” Heramb said.

Delving into those themes created a close bond among the cast and crew, cast member Kai Miller said.

“There are these family things inside the show, and we’ve formed our own family outside of it,” Miller said. “It’s been really nice to get closer with people, and that’s one of the things I enjoyed most about the experience.”

With less than a week until opening night, cast member Mycala Jones said every aspect of the show is coming together to create an experience that will be as magical for the audience as it is for the characters.

“Our set design was wonderful, our director is wonderful, all of our stage managers are wonderful, our costumes and makeup are going to be amazing,” she said.

The rest of the cast agreed and encouraged anyone interested in the show to come out and bring the whole family.

However, cast member John Plasencio did issue a warning for those who attend a performance:

“Bring a box of tissues, because we rock this show. It’s going to be great.”

Tickets are on sale now for three performances of “Bridge to Terabithia.” Shows will take place on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. in addition to a matinee performance Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3ACxRqG or call the Kelley Bean Box Office at 308-635-6193.