Third phase of Farmers to Families Food Box will run through Dec. 18

Cars began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. on the brisk cold Friday morning for another of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box distribution in partnership with Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska. The drive-thru food pantry was to begin officially at 7:45 a.m.
Members of CAPWN found out Thursday that a truck full of food would be coming to Gering on Friday morning for them to distribute to local families in need. CAPWN community services director Sarah Ochoa said the USDA’s initiative came about due to the coronavirus.
“Their whole thing is to get food to families during this difficult time with the pandemic,” she said. “It’s definitely a need.”
Ochoa said they’ve been doing a series of food giveaways since April, and their second series ended in September. Since then, she said CAPWN had received numerous calls asking if they would be continuing the large food distributions. That’s why she was glad, albeit slightly panicked, when they heard on Thursday that they would be receiving enough food to feed 400 households on Friday.
“We’re just glad that we’re able to help definitely a need in our community,” she said.
CAPWN family stabilization manager Carmen Trevino echoed Ochoa’s sentiment, saying they saw an increase in people using their daily emergency food pantry when the food trucks stopped coming. She also said they had families showing up from all over the Panhandle, including Oshkosh, Alliance and even Harrison.
“Our agency is known for being able to provide different kinds of projects for the community, and this is one that I’m really happy about really glad that we’re able to do this,” she said. “That’s what we’re about — however we can contribute to providing assistance to the community and folks that really need it.”
Despite the late notice, 15-20 volunteers still showed up to help distribute food to families in need at the CAPWN Commodities Warehouse in Gering. On Friday, recipients received a box of produce, a carton of eggs, a package of hotdogs, a package of chicken and a gallon of milk.
This series of Farmers to Families Food Box initiative will continue every Friday through Dec. 18. CAPWN welcomes any volunteers to direct traffic or distribute food. Anyone looking to volunteer can show up on Fridays at the warehouse at 940 Crescent Dr. around 7:30 a.m.
