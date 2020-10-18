Third phase of Farmers to Families Food Box will run through Dec. 18

Cars began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. on the brisk cold Friday morning for another of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box distribution in partnership with Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska. The drive-thru food pantry was to begin officially at 7:45 a.m.

Members of CAPWN found out Thursday that a truck full of food would be coming to Gering on Friday morning for them to distribute to local families in need. CAPWN community services director Sarah Ochoa said the USDA’s initiative came about due to the coronavirus.

“Their whole thing is to get food to families during this difficult time with the pandemic,” she said. “It’s definitely a need.”

Ochoa said they’ve been doing a series of food giveaways since April, and their second series ended in September. Since then, she said CAPWN had received numerous calls asking if they would be continuing the large food distributions. That’s why she was glad, albeit slightly panicked, when they heard on Thursday that they would be receiving enough food to feed 400 households on Friday.

“We’re just glad that we’re able to help definitely a need in our community,” she said.