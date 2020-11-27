Though cases remain high, health officials report lower case levels

With frontline workers, such as hospital personnel and others speaking out about the increase in cases, health officials are optimistic that people heard those messages to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our hope is that people, all of you out there, all of the citizens, are doing the right things: wearing a mask, avoiding crowded space, avoiding close contacts,” Engel said.

One concern is that people are not getting tested, presuming because a family member has tested positive that they are positive. However, she said, health officials continue to encourage people who know they have been exposed to get tested. One reason is because without a confirmed test, persons who test positive can not avoid future quarantines if they are exposed again. It also allows the state to collect better data that applies to its response.

Under current directed health measures, people who test positive are required to report close contacts during contact tracing investigations. Asked about reports of persons not reporting close contacts to avoid quarantines, especially those impacting work places, Engel said that the purpose of quarantining close contacts is because it is an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus.