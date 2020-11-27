Though cases remain high, health officials report lower case levels

Panhandle health officials report a decline in positive cases this week, however, deaths continue to increase.
As of Friday, Panhandle Public Health District director Kim Engel reported one additional death, bringing the total of deaths in the Panhandle to 50. The death confirmed Friday involved a Scotts Bluff County man in his 50s. On Nov. 10, the Panhandle reported 21 total deaths. Since then, 29 additional deaths have been confirmed. The Star-Herald asked how many deaths are pending confirmation, as officials have noted that it can sometimes take weeks for a death to be confirmed. Engel said 16 deaths are pending confirmation.
Officials “are happy” to see case levels decrease in the Panhandle last week and this week. Last week, PPHD officials reported the positivity rate had declined to 42%, after weeks of the rate climbing, and climbing. The doubling rate has improved, expanding to 23 days.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Panhandle have seen some improvement, down to 41% of staffed beds. Last week, officials were reporting 49.5% of staff beds were filled with COVID-19 patients.
However, each of the 12 counties covered by PPHD reported new active cases Friday. Active case numbers continue to be high, with 370 new cases reported and a total of 2,410 active cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle.
Engel said that she has consulted with UNMC officials on their numbers, to examine the decreasing numbers.
With frontline workers, such as hospital personnel and others speaking out about the increase in cases, health officials are optimistic that people heard those messages to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Our hope is that people, all of you out there, all of the citizens, are doing the right things: wearing a mask, avoiding crowded space, avoiding close contacts,” Engel said.
One concern is that people are not getting tested, presuming because a family member has tested positive that they are positive. However, she said, health officials continue to encourage people who know they have been exposed to get tested. One reason is because without a confirmed test, persons who test positive can not avoid future quarantines if they are exposed again. It also allows the state to collect better data that applies to its response.
Under current directed health measures, people who test positive are required to report close contacts during contact tracing investigations. Asked about reports of persons not reporting close contacts to avoid quarantines, especially those impacting work places, Engel said that the purpose of quarantining close contacts is because it is an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The CDC estimates that 50% of all infections are transmitted by people who are not exhibiting symptoms. We know that 48 hours before a person is symptomatic they can be spreading the virus, and in fact, that is when you are most infectious, right before your symptoms begin. We also know that there is a large amount of people who never become symptomatic so they are spreading the virus and they never have a clue they are affected, unless their workplace requires testing.”
Engel said she knows that the 14-day quarantine period is a long time, but is one of those “shared responsibilities” in preventing the spread of the virus.
There have been gatherings, from weddings to funerals to other family gatherings, which have been tied to numerous cases.
“We know that there are cases that people have attended events who were positive, or were quarantined, but I do not know that we have the data to say, definitely, that so many people were exposed to an event like that (a superspreader). It often takes lots of people out because of quarantines.”
She said that there were some reports of testing problems, with some persons and PPHD not receiving results when testing at the Sidney location. However, that appears to be isolated and a glitch that has been resolved.
Health officials continue to remind residents to also abide by directed health measures that are in place. One directed health measure addressed during Friday’s call involved the limiting of audiences at school sporting events. Currently, sporting events are limited to members of a student’s immediate household. Capacity at games may differ depending on the site. The directed health measure also requires 6-feet social distancing between groups and masks of all attendees. Parents and other spectators were urged to be cooperative with school districts as they do their best to product students and staff at this time.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.