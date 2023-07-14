The Oregon Trail Days Food Fair and Rod and Custom Car Show shut down 10th Street in Gering as thousands of attendees flocked to the fair. Vendors from around town and the surrounding area sold all kinds of food, from Mexican and barbecue to corn on the cob and ice cream.

More than 30 different vendors were set up and tables stationed up and down the street were full as people spilled onto the sidewalks and streets looking for somewhere to eat.

Lines remained long, often more than 20 or 30 people as attendees waited for their meals. Options like Legendairy Rolled Ice Cream and TNT Barbecue were popular as well as local favorites like China House and Mendoza's Food Truck.

A trend pointed out by organizer Jodi Ruzicka continued as although some vendors operated out of tents, many of them were ran out of food trucks.

"Many, many years ago when they just set up tents and the food vendors were there, but now we have self-contained food trucks that come in so it's kind of fun," said Ruzicka.

Down the street, the Rod and Custom Car Show also had a strong turnout as 86 cars were parked up 10th Street, according to organizer Doug Mercer. Mercer said he was especially excited about the amount and variety of cars that made an appearance this year.

"You never know what's gonna show up, you constantly see cars you've never seen before," he said.

The festivities brought out car enthusiasts as well like Ron Rahmig, who brought out his 2013 Ford Mustang California Special.

"I've been a car guy all my born years," he said, saying he was excited to see what the show had to the offer.

The car show also included a display on road safety from the Nebraska State Patrol who brought what they referred to as their "Seatbelt Persuader," a device that simulates the importance of the seat belt in rollover crashes. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to strap into the contraption as it rolled upside-down to demonstrate how a seat belt can save lives.

State Trooper Zach Sporer described it as a "fun little demonstration," and a "reminder to put on a seatbelt."

Conservation officers also had a display set up in the show as Officer Josh Widhelm said they were there to remind people what his office does, as well as to remind people to report crimes like poaching.

The display included a number of taxidermy animals that had been poached and subsequently reported to and seized by conservation officers. Many of the animals were large trophy whitetail and mule deer bucks.