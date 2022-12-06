Three arrested in connection with theft of firearms

Three people face charges in Chadron in connection with a burglary at a home Sunday.

Chadron Police arrested Thomas Catches, 34, on suspicion of burglary, a class IIA felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a class ID felony, and possession of stolen firearm, a class IIA felony.

Arvella Catches, 60, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, a class II felony, and possession of a stolen firearm, a class IIA felony.

Police arrested Lance Brewer, 47, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class IIA felony, according to a press release issued by Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein.

Hickstein released that officers had responded to a home in the 100 block of Pine Street after a homeowner reported finding a firearm hidden inside the residence. At the residence, police interviewed Thomas Catches. During the investigation, officers learned the firearm had been among three reported stolen during a burglary at another Chadron residence earlier in the day.

Police obtained search warrants for two separate residences in Chadron, serving them at homes in the 100 block of Pine Street and the 300 block of N. Pine Street. During searches at those homes, officers recovered all three stolen firearms, a .224 semi-auto rifle, a .300 Winchester Magnum and a .17 HMR rifle.

Thomas Catches and Brewer were being held at the Dawes County Detention Center on $10,000 bonds with a 10% provision. Arvella Catches was released from detention on a personal recognizance bond.