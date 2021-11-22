Three killed in plane crash near Chadron

Authorities are investigating a plane crash in which the pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday.

According to information released by the Dawes County Attorney's Office, authorities responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. after Chadron dispatch received several calls reporting a "fireball" or "explosion" seen by witnesses outside of town.

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue personnel were then dispatched to a rural area near the Chadron Municipal Airport to address reports of a grass fire. Responders found a small aircraft, which had gone down and caused a grass fire.

County Attorney Vance Haug said in the release that the pilot, as well as two passengers on board, were killed.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were contacted. Haug, who also acts as coroner, also responded.

The identity of those killed in the crash was not yet available. Additional details are pending further investigation ad family notifications, Haug said.

