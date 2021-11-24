Three Panhandle recipients among ServeNebraska honorees

Three local individuals or businesses will be recognized for their time and service at making communities better. The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards, with honorees selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts, will be held virtually and recognize people throughout the state.

“Volunteers are part of what makes Nebraska such a great place to live,” Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska, said. “We’re proud to partner with the Governor’s office to celebrate them for all

they do for our communities.”

This year, Panhandle honorees will be:

Disaster Volunteers: Carissa Schank – Scottsbluff

Carissa Schank is awarded the Disaster Volunteer Award for her dedication to helping survivors of fire in and around her community. The Firefighter Ministry she started provides supplies and lodging to families who have lost so much in the wake of disaster.

Senior Volunteer: Larry Massie – Gering