‘Through rain, snow, sleet and dead of night … and COVID': Mail carriers, package deliverers see jobs grow in pandemic

When businesses across the United States shuttered their doors back in March at the beginning of the pandemic, people still needed a way to get things like medications, checks, bills and other important items and documents. More people began using online shopping and shipping more than ever before, and those working in the business saw the shift pretty quickly.
Geoff Groskopf, driver supervisor at Klein Family Trucking, a trucking company contracted by FedEx, said it was like hitting their peak season for a second time.
“There was about a five- or six-week period where we were higher volume - and freight-wise during that time than we were in the previous Christmas season, which, you know, is our busiest time of the year,” he said. “We just went through our peak season, and then a couple months later, we have an even bigger peak season for five weeks.”
Groskopf said it took all 15 guys, plus the three extra they keep on hand, to take on the extra six routes they had to add in 2020 because of how much more business they were getting. The drivers were taking on extra hours every day as well as adding an extra shift on Saturdays to their already full work weeks.
“That put a little bit extra stress on us just because we have two jobs to do — instead of just supervising, now we got to deliver and supervise. And like our mechanic, he had to deliver and fix trucks,” Groskopf said. “We threw all of everything we had at it.”
Groskopf said that when the pandemic first hit the United States, all the mail delivery companies — FedEx, U.S. Post Office, UPS — could feel the impact of “the insurgent amount of people ordering stuff online.”
In a Sept. 17, 2020, interview, retired mail carrier Dan Kihlthau said that not even COVID-19 could stop the mail being delivered. As his wife Sheila said, “People need their medications, their checks. They need things that get delivered in the mail, and that was kind of an eye-opener to me, you know. People do need things that come through the mail.”
“We never stopped; the mail always went through,” Kihlthau said. “We didn’t stop because of COVID.”
They couldn’t stop. Everyone who was stuck at home for those long weeks at the beginning of the pandemic relied heavily on such delivery services. However, those services started looking a little different with the extra safety measures that were implemented.
It took a lot of quick adapting for the deliverers as their procedures went from getting signatures for hand-delivered packages to contactless delivery. Groskopf said his guys had to get used to the new precautions of extra sanitizing and wearing face masks, especially when the Panhandle hit its recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall.
Luckily, Groskopf said that out of the trucking company’s 18-person staff, they only had two COVID-related absences, and he said that the FedEx Ground building just across the street only had to deal with less than a dozen COVID-related issues out of the 70-some employees over there.
“It’s a testament to our guys and the process that we have,” he said. “The fact is … on their personal time, they were doing a good job of not contracting it and then on the day-to-day side at work — you know, the contactless delivery and stuff like that — then that was a big obvious part of it.”
The team at Klein Trucking clearly was taking their job seriously. Groskopf said that he couldn’t have been happier with his employees’ response to the increase in demand for their service.
“All of our guys, they just buckled up and went to work,” he said. “And that was the greatest thing that, from my management side, was to see … nobody complained once. Everybody just kind of felt what was going on, knew what was happening, knew what had to be done, and they went through it.”
The drivers and deliverers just had to do their job, and now, as more people learn the ease and efficiency of ordering online, Groskopf said that the growing popularity of this service is here to stay.
“(The) whole thing’s just kind of grown our business. I believe we were running nine routes after our peak season was over with in 2019. … (Then) we were running 15, and that’s where we’re at,” he said. “So, for us, the pandemic’s just, going through it has just taught us how to be flexible. …We’re going to take what we learned and what we experienced and be able to use that in the future.”
More flexible indeed. It’s flexibility that these services need as they continue to deliver packages and mail as much, as often, as fast as they can.
Toward the end of the September interview with Kihlthau and his wife, Sheila, brought up what is believed to be the U.S. Post Office’s motto — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” — which is based on what is chiseled in gray granite over the entrance to the New York City Post Office on Eighth Avenue and comes from “The Persian Wars” by Herodotus.
Sheila thought it still applied to postal workers today and could even include an addition.
“Through rain, snow, sleet and dead of night,” Kihlthau recited.
“And COVID,” Sheila said.
“And COVID,” Kihlthau repeated, with a little laugh.