‘Through rain, snow, sleet and dead of night … and COVID': Mail carriers, package deliverers

“It’s a testament to our guys and the process that we have,” he said. “The fact is … on their personal time, they were doing a good job of not contracting it and then on the day-to-day side at work — you know, the contactless delivery and stuff like that — then that was a big obvious part of it.”

The team at Klein Trucking clearly was taking their job seriously. Groskopf said that he couldn’t have been happier with his employees’ response to the increase in demand for their service.

“All of our guys, they just buckled up and went to work,” he said. “And that was the greatest thing that, from my management side, was to see … nobody complained once. Everybody just kind of felt what was going on, knew what was happening, knew what had to be done, and they went through it.”

The drivers and deliverers just had to do their job, and now, as more people learn the ease and efficiency of ordering online, Groskopf said that the growing popularity of this service is here to stay.