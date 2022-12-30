Tickets on sale for 2023 WNAC fundraiser

Tickets are for sale for the 2023 Wine Tasting “A Night Out West” at the West Nebraska Arts Center. This adults-only wine and food pairing event will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, in the main gallery from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Supporters will have a thrilling time at the arts center. A ticket purchase will get a person a night with five wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, and live country music. There will also be a silent auction featuring themed baskets from area businesses to bid on, as well as reserve wine tastings for an additional donation.

To go with the theme, WNAC staff are wearing western attire. This is not a requirement to attend.

“This special evening in the main gallery is our way of saying thank you to our members and community for supporting the arts center. We believe in sharing a community venue for promoting appreciation and education of the arts,” said WNAC Executive Director Michele Denton. “Encouraging diversity, creativity, cultural enrichment and awakening artistic expression in all backgrounds and ages is a special goal we strive to achieve. With the help of everyone who supports our fundraisers, the arts center continues to provide a variety of high-quality cultural programs and art exhibits. The WNAC staff, volunteers, and board of directors always do an amazing job with this event. Make sure to come be a part of this enjoyable time at the arts center.”

Tickets are available for purchase now. The cost is $40 for WNAC members, and $60 for nonmembers. Anyone can become a member by contacting the arts center or going to thewnac.com. All proceeds benefit the West Nebraska Arts Center. Tickets are limited and early purchase is advised.

Tickets will also be sold at the door the evening of the fundraiser. The 2023 Wine Tasting Fundraiser is an adults-only event. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted. To purchase tickets, go to thewnac.com, call West Nebraska Arts Center at 308-632-2226 or visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends 1 to 5 p.m.

West Nebraska Arts Center is located at 106 E. 18th St., Scottsbluff. For more information, go to the arts center’s website at thewnac.com, or Facebook.The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Go to nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.