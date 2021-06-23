Tickets on sale for Billy and The Downliners at Midwest Theater

The Historic Midwest Theater announces Billy & The Downliners will perform at the Midwest Theater on Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Billy & The Downliners
Simply put, Billy & The Downliners present a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza. You’ll have the chance to hear your favorite rock songs played with the energy and enthusiasm that these classic gems deserve. Billy and his dynamic band, The Downliners, will take you on a journey from the 50s rock and roll of Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the psychedelic 60s of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and a string of one-hit wonders. Billy and his amazing band also capture the sounds of the 70s with Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and the piano man – Billy and Elton. From American Rock to British Invasion and everything in-between, Billy & The Downliners have the unique ability to take on the personality of the audience, making each performance a one of a kind!
Billy McGuigan
Billy McGuigan has received national attention and critical acclaim for his dynamic portrayal of the legendary Buddy Holly in his show Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience and has been recognized for having one of the most innovative shows touring the country, Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience. He has sold out theaters all across North America and has broken box office and attendance records in several theaters across the country. Billy has won countless awards for his work including the Spotlight Award for Best Actor in a Musical, an Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for Yesterday and Today, a recipient of the Midland Business Journals 40 under 40 award and the Alumni Award in Excellence in Public Service awarded by the Faculty and Staff at the University of Nebraska.
Tickets are $24 for non-member premium seats, $20 for member premium seats, $22 for non-member best seats, $18 for member best seats, $20 for non-member good seats and $16 for member good seats. To purchase tickets, contact the Midwest Theater at 308-632-4311 or visit MidwestTheater.com.