Tight bonds keep the Steel Grill going strong

Even visiting sports teams in the area make stopping there a tradition.

That same customer loyalty extends to the business’s second location, Bar 64 in Bridgeport. It seats less than 100 and has more of a traditional bar feel. One thing that stayed the same was the menu; Weborg was adamant of that. The same steak nachos are served whether in Gering or Bridgeport.

“We might have the same clients four, five nights a week in Bridgeport,” she said. “We’re very fortunate in a town of 1,500 that they support us so well.”

She also praised her staff, including Cross and Rajewich. All staff members are as versatile as the catering options, transitioning from Gering to Bridgeport or vice versa whenever the need arises. The managers praised Weborg in turn, for always being willing to help serve, cook or clean tables.