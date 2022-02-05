Tight bonds keep the Steel Grill going strong

“We never thought steak nachos would control our world,” Lisa Weborg, who owns the Steel Grill at 2800 N 10th St. in Gering, said. Originally, the restaurant was going to focus mostly on beef and steak — and to an extent it still does. That one menu item, steak nachos, has become their most popular. Weborg estimates they’ve sold close to 300,000 servings since she opened the Steel Grill in 2009.
Like much of the Steel Grill’s history, the steak nacho idea came from a familial bond. In this case, Weborg’s husband Troy thought it up after eating lobster nachos at a different restaurant.
“If Troy could have his way, we would not have chicken. We would not have fish. Everything would be 100% beef,” Lisa said.
Her husband works on a Bridgeport feedlot, so beef comes naturally to him. Lisa Weborg has a different story.
“I worked at Bush’s Gaslight for 20 years. During that time, that was always my second job...I think my heart always laid more in the hospitality business and in restaurants,” Weborg said. “... My old boss John Bush at the Gaslight used to say, ‘don’t compromise.’ Whether it’s meat quality or alcohol or portion size, you can’t compromise. Because once you start compromising your reputation, then you’re not going to have that same following.”
That quality has not wavered, as indicated by the common sight of long lines of customers waiting to be seated at the Steel Grill. The restaurant has a diverse clientele, ranging from families to friend groups, from business meetings to older folks. It features both a bar area and a quieter dining room. In total, it can seat around 300 customers.
“We’re very versatile. You can be quiet and cozy in the dining room or you can walk in with 30 people and we’ll make you a table,” kitchen manager Jen Cross said. Adding to the versatility, the restaurant has a diverse array of catering options. Basically their entire menu, save for fried foods which cool quickly, is available to be catered.
Cross and general manager Danielle Rajewich helped construct another versatile menu for the establishment. When they were forced to close their lobby during the coronavirus pandemic, they had to become creative. They were fortunate to have an entrance right by their kitchen which they could use for curbside service. The wait could often be a long one, a testament to the restaurant’s popularity, so they devised new strategies to ensure orders remained fresh.
The Steel Grill’s diners are a loyal bunch. Rajewich related a story about when the restaurant suffered a power outage and lost all electrical functions. “Steel Grill customers didn’t skip a beat. They all pulled out their phones and finished (eating) by flashlight,” she said.
Even visiting sports teams in the area make stopping there a tradition.
That same customer loyalty extends to the business’s second location, Bar 64 in Bridgeport. It seats less than 100 and has more of a traditional bar feel. One thing that stayed the same was the menu; Weborg was adamant of that. The same steak nachos are served whether in Gering or Bridgeport.
“We might have the same clients four, five nights a week in Bridgeport,” she said. “We’re very fortunate in a town of 1,500 that they support us so well.”
She also praised her staff, including Cross and Rajewich. All staff members are as versatile as the catering options, transitioning from Gering to Bridgeport or vice versa whenever the need arises. The managers praised Weborg in turn, for always being willing to help serve, cook or clean tables.
Rajewich described the staff as her work family, but for Weborg many of her actual family members frequent the restaurant. Her husband sometimes cleans tables, and her son helps prepare the meat. Her father would stop by nightly and was adored by the workers. “It’s nice to have that bond,” Weborg said. “Even when my dad passed away. He used to be here every night for coffee at 8 p.m., and now we have a little plaque on the wall that says, ‘Papa John.’” The workers kept making coffee at 8 at night for a year after he died.
Her mother is an even more influential part of the Steel Grill team. ‘Grandma Berta,’ as workers and customers alike call her, would often help out around the restaurant until just a few years ago. Rajewich said she has a ‘stern but polite’ way of keeping order.
“I’ve always been in the restaurant business, but I learned so much from this woman every day,” she said. “... If you’ve lived here most of your life, you know Grandma Berta.”
Even to this day, Weborg’s family provides new ideas. Her husband suggested a bone-in ribeye steak during the height of the pandemic, which the managers weren’t so sure about.
“We didn’t think, because of the cost of meat, that many people would want to spend that price tag on a steak in our general area on a night-to-night basis,” Rajewich said. Yet the item has quickly become a favorite. “... You can put that on the record. Troy Weborg was right.”