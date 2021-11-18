Titles awarded in 2022 Best of the West Competition

ALLIANCE — Twelve young ladies from across the state gathered on Saturday night to compete in the Best of the West Competition in Alliance. Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2022 was Rose Seeman, the daughter of Brad and Karrie Seeman of Lincoln. Katie Hoatson, the daughter of Dave and Tracy Hoatson of Hershey was named Miss Chadron 2022 and was also the overall community service winner in the Miss division. Your 2022 Miss Fur Trade Days is Katelyn Bowers, the daughter of Melissa and Darreld Bowers of North Platte.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second place Miss community service scholarship was awarded to Sydny Ridgeway, the daughter of Jon and Gale Ridgeway of Gering. Ridgeway was also selected as the Miss audience choice award winner for the competition. Lexi Nolda, the daughter of Gianna Nolda of North Platte was named Miss Congeniality, which was voted on by the contestants.