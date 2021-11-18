Titles awarded in 2022 Best of the West Competition

ALLIANCE — Twelve young ladies from across the state gathered on Saturday night to compete in the Best of the West Competition in Alliance. Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2022 was Rose Seeman, the daughter of Brad and Karrie Seeman of Lincoln. Katie Hoatson, the daughter of Dave and Tracy Hoatson of Hershey was named Miss Chadron 2022 and was also the overall community service winner in the Miss division. Your 2022 Miss Fur Trade Days is Katelyn Bowers, the daughter of Melissa and Darreld Bowers of North Platte.
The second place Miss community service scholarship was awarded to Sydny Ridgeway, the daughter of Jon and Gale Ridgeway of Gering. Ridgeway was also selected as the Miss audience choice award winner for the competition. Lexi Nolda, the daughter of Gianna Nolda of North Platte was named Miss Congeniality, which was voted on by the contestants.
Alexandra Thompson, the daughter of Ryan Thompson and Audri Pelton-Johnson of North Platte, was named Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2022 and was awarded second place in the teen community service competition. The new Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen was Olivia Terwey, the daughter of Trevor and Abby Terwey of Hastings. Terwey also won the overall teen community service competition and was awarded teen audience choice as well. Rylie Wright, the daughter of Mick Wright and Bridget Raben of Hemingford, was voted teen Miss Congeniality.
Along with representing their titles for the year, the 2022 titleholders will now advance to the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions held in North Platte in June of 2022. For more information on the competition or for appearance information on any of the titleholders, please contact Riki Hunter at 308-430-4355.