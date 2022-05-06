Tkachenko plans to help Ukrainian refugees during May trip

Two months ago, Alex Tkachenko woke up to the sound of explosions as the Ukrainian-Russian conflict began. He was born in Kerson, Ukraine, and was visiting his family during a business trip. After helping his family escape the war-torn country, he plans to return later this month.

Tkachenko has been an export coordinator for Scottsbluff’s 21st Century Equipment for nearly 11 years. Having experienced the war firsthand, Tkachenko is making plans to return in mid- to late May to Poland, where he will transport aid and help refugees.

“The plan is to buy a cargo van, maybe it will be a passenger/cargo van, so I could help refugees who have no personal vehicles,” he said. “I will also transport humanitarian aid with the goal to make sure it gets to the final destination.”

Tkachenko said he will seek out people in need once he arrives, but he is currently working to get the trip planned. He hopes to collaborate with Ukrainian church leaders and elders to disseminate the goods to people in need. He plans to reconnect with some of his contacts he met back in February.

“I met some awesome people while staying in western Ukraine before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border,” he said.

Some of the aid he hopes to provide is food, clothing, medications and household items. He will also purchase a couple of ballistic vests, plate carriers (a type of bulletproof vest) and helmets, using one set for himself.

A key aspect of the planned trip is the public’s help with funding the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. The public can visit Tkachenko’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/help-alex-transport-aid-from-poland-to-ukraine. His goal is to raise $95,000 and he had raised $4,820 as of Thursday afternoon.

