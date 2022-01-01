Tom Downey describes how he took the famous lightning over Scotts Bluff photo nearly 40 years ago

“If the storm is right on top of you, it’s real dangerous, and there’s too much wind,” he said. “…You can gauge it — the lightning of the storm — by counting how long it takes the sound (to come) when you see the lightning … but you don’t want to, if the storm is right on top of you, you definitely don’t want to do this,” he said. “Sometimes you can do it safely if the storm is quite a ways away.”

Downey set up his 4 by 5 speed graphic camera on his “real sturdy tripod,” and began adjusting the settings. He set the focus at infinity and used a setting called bulb, or time exposure, which allowed him to use a cable release to keep the shutter open for as long as he wanted. He left it open for 20 minutes.

“You have to give it a chance (for) more than one strike to hit,” he said.

Downey said it helped that there was a lot of sheet lightning, which is lightning high up in the clouds that “lights up the whole way” without exposing the bolts. It was that sheet lightning that helped fill in the foreground of the photo, he said.