‘Top Gun’ arrives at the Midwest Theater

The 1986 classic “Top Gun” will take the big screen at the downtown Midwest Theater this weekend, July 30-Aug. 1.
In this PG-rated film, when hotshot fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) is sent to The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills, his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Val Kilmer). But Maverick isn’t only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he’s also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. each night, Friday through Sunday. The cost is $4 for Midwest Theater members and $7 for non-members. All proceeds go to the Historic Midwest Theater.