As Shelly Wilson and the other members of her family surveyed the damage at their home, multiple people kept stopping by their tornado-ravaged home about four miles east of Scottsbluff.

Some offered prayers. Some offered gift certificates to help with meals. One gentleman offered the use of his storage unit for the family. All of the people were strangers to the Wilsons, but each were offering their help as the 12 members of the Wilson family attempt to pick up their lives after a tornado destroyed their home, located at County Road 25 and Highway 26, Friday evening.

Amazingly, even as the contents of their living room and other rooms were strewn among trees, fences and totaled vehicles, they exhibited a good-natured spirit. Most of the family — Shelly, Bill, their daughters, their adult son, and their six grandchildren were home at the time of the tornado. All escaped without even a scratch.

“God blessed me,” Shelly Wilson says as one man asks how she and her family are. “We are all safe. My animals are safe, for the most part.”

She lists a number of things for which to be thankful: Her daughter’s fiancée was working at the sugar factory during the storm so despite most of the vehicles being strewn across the yard, toppled over each other, there is one vehicle able to be used for transportation. Her future son-in-law and two men were also on the scene quickly after the tornado, breaking down doors to free the family from the basement. She lists one family, the Weiss family, as among those she is thankful for as they opened up their home to her family, calling a church for beds and bedding, as all hotels were booked for the weekend.

“We have each other,” Shelly said. “And, people in this community are so generous, we’ve seen it.”

Shelly and her husband, Bill, have lived for four years in their home at the corner of County Road 25 and Highway 26. They rented their home from “great landlords,” Jody and Tyler Staman, living there with their two adult daughters, her daughter’s fiancée, two adult sons, and 6 grandchildren, who range in age from 4 years old to 14 years old.

It’s a five-bedroom home, modest, but it’s been a comfortable home for the family through the years, Shelly said. On Saturday, the home got a certain kind of notoriety — being the only home in Scotts Bluff County destroyed as multiple tornadoes swept through the community Saturday, confirmed by Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman.

“(It) is the only one destroyed,” Newman told the Star-Herald Saturday after he and a National Weather Service meteorologist toured the county looking for tornado and hail damage following the storm. “We couldn’t find any other tornado damage, other than that one house, as far as residential structures.”

One man suffered minor injuries after the same tornado that struck the Wilson home picked up his vehicle and flipped it. Newman said the man said he suffered only cuts and bruised.

As Wilson family returned to their home Saturday afternoon, the adults and kids walked through the rubble. They quickly assessed the debris for items that they could find, and possibly save.

One child brought out a dream catcher, packing it into the Jeep that they had been loaned by a local auto dealer. Shelly teared up as her daughter, Abby, brought out a treasured item, cupping the item, a glass, between her hands. Shortly later, Abby returned, lamenting the loss of necklaces she had collected.

“I’ve lost all my necklaces,” she told her mother.

“I’m so sorry, Abby,” her mom said, giving her a hug as they smiled through their tears.

They also faced their battle with a certain sense of humor.

As a pair of toy keys laid in the dirt, someone joked to Aaron Wilson, “Hey, there’s your keys.”

He laughs, saying, “Now I just have to find my car,” a reference to multiple cars behind the family home that were destroyed by the tornado. Among them are two motor homes that were flipped onto their sides, atop a pick up truck.

They also talked about the tornado, which Shelly described as happening quickly.

Like much of Scotts Bluff County on Friday night, the Wilsons were watching from their front step as a thunderstorm system roiled through the community. Reports indicated large hail and even some tornado activity.

The system that the Wilsons were watching most closely as they viewed from their house was a large build up of clouds by the Scotts Bluff National Monument. As they watched the clouds split, Shelly said she began seeing the clouds rotate and she herded her grandchildren and her chihuahuas into the basement. Soon after, she said, her husband and stepson, Mike, were coming in, telling them to “Move, move, move,” directing the grandchildren to a far wall. Soon after, she said, they could hear the roof of the home crashing in, falling on top of Mike.

She described it as “very scary,” saying that things happened so fast that it was hard to describe. She and her daughter, Abby, focused on calming the children down. Then, she said, they were focused on calming each other as they realized what had happened.

Suddenly, she said, her future son-in-law and two other men were trying to break down and open doors to the basement, helping them out of the home. How they knew to come help them, she said, she still wasn’t sure of Saturday, but was just thankful that they had been there.

Newman described the tornado that struck the Wilsons home as one of four that witnesses said they had seen directly in that area.

According to Newman, the tornado that struck the Wilson home started on the south side of the North Platte River, moving to the northeast and crossing the highway, striking the Wilson’s home. It then did a sharp curve — Newman described it as almost a U turn — before coming back around and crossing the highway again.

In its wake, the tornado also destroyed power poles and upended a pivot, all signs that weather observers use to trace the path of the storm. Newman theorized that once the tornado turned back around, it went over the wastewater treatment ponds, sucking up water, and weakened.

“It was a pretty strong rotation,” Newman said. “They say there were multiple vortexes right there.”

Though several tornadoes are reported to have occurred in the area Friday night, Newman said, most occurred in rural areas where little damage would have occurred and not enough damage to classify it on the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, a tool used by meterologists to assess damage. The classification of the tornado that struck the Wilson home was not yet available, but would be released after a report is finalized by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The area did experience “significant” hail damage, Newman said. He estimated that vehicles in the area suffered the most damage, placing a rough estimate that insurance companies would be paying upward of $1 million in insurance claims. However, he said, there is not enough damage to homes, structures and public infrastructure that the area would qualify for any disaster declarations. Damages were reported to a solar array north of 42nd Street in Scottsbluff owned and operated by the Nebraska Public Power District, though damage estimates hadn’t been reported publicly as of publication. The City of Scottsbluff also reported that it would close Westmoor Pool for Saturday and Sunday as staff assess damage and make repairs.

In the meantime, the Wilson family is in a “wait-and-see mode” as they try to determine their next steps. Fortunately, Shelly said, after experiencing a fire as a young adult, she had renter’s insurance to help cover the cost of replacing belongings.

Shelly said she has been so overwhelmed by offers to help, but without a home, they aren’t yet quite sure what to do with offers of furniture and other items. She said their most immediate need is clothing and items such as undergarments as working through the rubble of the home to find anything salvageable will be quite the undertaking.

The family has set up a GoFundMe, available at tinyurl.com/Wilsontornado.

People interested in donating to the Wilson family can contact Firefighter Ministry, which is providing assistance, by calling Carissa Schank, 308-631-9674, to provide details on what the family needs.

Schank said Firefighter Ministry is also taking general donations, such as hygiene items and monetary donations, to replenish its supplies as it helps families. like the Wilsons, experiencing natural disasters or who are impacted by fire.