Torrington business ready to break ground Sept. 1

“We’re here, we’re hiring for what we need now,” Digilio said. “We’ll begin with five to 10 employees at the beginning, considering on the value and what we have to push, and then as we grow it could be up to 20 to 30 employees. It’s a multi-year plan. We must stay lean for about two years to build up the business. We will be hiring a distiller manager, as more packaging contracts come about. Then add a canning line, automatic bottling machine, in-house products, with all of our products the focus will be in bulk.”

Digilio and his EthanolUS team plan to hold hospitality events to introduce the locals to their business and visit with them about how the whiskey ages and becomes more profitable as it ages.

Digilio said he had spoken to Gov. Mark Gordon and UW President Ed Seidel when they were in Torrington recently about working with the colleges.

“It’s all about education, diversification and jobs,” Digilio said. “After touring what we have started and the plans, both were on-board.”

“There will be more support for local business as people come in from all over the US and internationally. Those traveling here will be spending their money, going to restaurants, bars, hotels.”