TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Torrington Community Hospital, a Banner Health critical access hospital, recently completed a six-year, $27 million construction project. In an effort to improve and grow service lines, the project focused on expanding the hospital’s footprint by adding 13,000 square feet and renovating critical areas. “Growth has been the mindset with a focus on ensuring our team has the very best place to work and our community has the best place to receive care,” said Zach Miller, CEO at TCH and Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyoming. “With the addition of the newly constructed space, patients have more ease of access when it comes to the admissions process as well as wider scope to surgical procedures and outpatient service lines offered.” The new construction offers two new universal operating rooms, outpatient entry/waiting/reception area, dedicated blood draw area, private mammography and ultrasound rooms, dedicated cardiac rehabilitation room, sterile clean core area, new equipment for anesthesia, anesthesia office, doctor’s lounge, staff locker rooms, environmental services storage, sterile processing capabilities and sterile corridor. Renovations to the pre-and post-operation area, endoscopy, imaging support and corridor, lab upgrades, administration offices, main lobby and reception, business office, patient access services and shell space for future on-site pharmacy were also completed during this project. “We are proud that Torrington Community Hospital now has a modern and visually appealing look,” Levi Keener, director of clinical operations at TCH, said in a press release. “The quality of our care is among the highest in the Banner system. With a state-of-the-art building, we are able to offer state-of-the-art services.” TCH will host a community open house on Thursday, April 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and tours of the newly constructed areas will be offered. Visitors for this event may use the north entrance.

Gering man arrested in shooting incident

Scotts Bluff County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gering man after receiving a report of a man shooting a firearm Sunday.

About 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man firing a firearm near a residence southeast of Gering and driving away, Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release.

Deputies located the suspect driving a vehicle a few miles away. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle allegedly threw a pistol out of the window as a deputy stopped him. Overman described him as cooperative after the stop.

Interviews revealed that threats were made and shots were fired, but not toward anyone, Overman said. No one was injured.

Deputies arrested Timothy Burnett, 62, of Gering on suspicion of making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and driving under the influence.

The Gering Police Department assisted.

Smith announces upcoming staff mobile offices

WASHINGTON — Constituents of 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., are invited to meet with a staff member of his office at an upcoming mobile office during April. Mobile offices will be held in Sidney, Oshkosh and Bridgeport.

Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

Monday, April 17, Cheyenne County Courthouse, 1000 10th Ave., Sidney, 10–11 a.m.

Monday, April 24, Garden County Courthouse, 611 Main St., Oshkosh, 11 a.m.–noon.

Tuesday, April 25, Morrill County Courthouse, 606 L St., Bridgeport, 10–11 a.m.

For additional information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.

Museum hosts Puzzles of the Past program

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting its monthly Puzzles of the Past program Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

Discussions will continue to focus on the history, buildings and stories of the town of Mitchell, with continued focus on the businesses and buildings along Center Street.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.