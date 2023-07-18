Torrington Community Hospital, owned by Banner Health, has received a three-year term of accreditation in computed radiology from the American College of Radiology. The accreditation is decided by a peer-review evaluation from the college.

Computed Radiology, CT Scans, are used to diagnose patients and produce images that can be used to help determine treatments. The ACR also provides a report along with accreditation that hospitals can use to continue to improve their effectiveness with the procedure.

"The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety," according to a press release issued by the hospital. The ACR requires that institutions submit images from their machines to be reviewed for accreditation.

The accreditation is valid for three years and for renewal the hospital will be expected to submit further examples at least eight months before the expiration of their current accreditation.