TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The 28th Avenue Dance Studio is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week with dance recitals. The second and final recital is Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m., at Eastern Wyoming College

More than 210 dancers ages 3-65 will take the stage with 36 dances of all genres.

Owner Stephanie Kath began the studio in a building that was shared with Big Time Video. As videotapes were phasing out, she made the building on 28th Avenue into a full-sized dance studio.

Kath is joined by her daughter, Taylor Bartel, in running the studio and teaching, along with teachers Jazmine McCranie, Natalie Davila and Melanie Wolfe, plus many assistant student teachers.

Kath has a bachelor’s in education and physical education, and Bartel has a bachelor’s degree in theater and dance and a master’s in dance education.

Dance genres taught include jazz, hip-hop, cheer, ballet, lyrical, acro dance and tap. They have adult classes including ballet/jazz, advanced adult tap and beginning/intermediate adult tap. Last year they also began tryouts for competition teams for three age groups: petite, junior and senior.

Classes begin in early August. After school begins, classes are Monday-Friday, and on weekends the teaching team works with soloists, duets and competition teams.

This year Kath and Bartel added acro dance classes to their curriculum. Acro dance incorporates both the fluid movements of dance and the difficult skills of acrobatics. Both Kath and Bartel are certified acrobatic arts teachers.

Melanie Wolfe joined the studio last year and has taken over the cheer program. Wolfe grew up in Torrington, Wyoming, was a Torrington High School cheerleader and then a cheer coach for them. THS cheerleaders won many state titles under her leadership. Some of those cheerleaders are assistants for Wolfe’s classes. Wolfe also works at Banner Health.

Kath reminisced about her own experiences as a dance and gymnastics student.

“I hopped on the back of my dad’s motorcycle and headed to gymnastics 35 miles away ... Dad always made everything fun! I didn’t know at the time that it was more economical to take the motorcycle than the car,” she said. “I didn’t know back then how much my mom and dad sacrificed to take me to gymnastics and dance classes.” she said. “Not only was it an added expense to travel for classes, but also an added amount of time and, as many know, farmers don’t have ‘down time.’

“My mom did a lot of driving and made many sack lunches/dinners.”

Her parents made many sacrifices to provide opportunities for her, she said. “They believed that gymnastics and dance lessons were beneficial. They believed that such activities provided discipline, work ethic, socialization, teamwork, a sense of accomplishment, an outlet for expression, and many physical benefits.”

She later had a dance teacher in town for a few years in middle school and “a fantastic high school dance team coach,” she said.

“I’m thankful my parents saw the impact of dance on me so that I can now provide all the benefits of the art in our small town,” she continued.

Twenty-five years ago, after a “fork or two in the road,” Kath was able to open “a hometown studio for the community,” with her husband’s support.

“It warms my heart when former students return to their hometown studio to stop in and say hello or throw on their tap shoes and join in on class,” she said. “It makes me incredibly happy to see students continue in dance and dance-related careers or activities, and if they are not dancing, they are still using the benefits provided in dance class.”

Tickets for Saturday’s recital can be purchased at etix.com or by going to tututix.com and typing in “28th Avenue Dance.”