Torrington Fire Department receives tower truck after 14 months

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The aerial truck will allow the department to better aid structure fires on multi-story buildings safer than climbing a ladder.

“An aerial truck is something we’ve never had, so it gives us that ability to get a bucket up above a fire or get firefighters up to the roof as opposed to climbing up a 24-foot ladder with your air pack and your chainsaw,” Petsch said.

The bucket will also make it safer for firefighters to rescue people from tall buildings by allowing them to get into the bucket ladder, rather than climbing down a 24-foot ladder to safety.

The ladder extends 100-feet into the air, but Petsch noted how they will lose about 30 feet of the ladder just getting from the street to the front of the structure.

As the department learns how to operate its new piece of equipment, Petsch was grateful for the opportunity to purchase the bucket truck to better serve the community. Aside from structure fires, the bucket truck can help firefighters rescue people injured on rooftops, in the river or battle blazes at grain silos.