Torrington Fire Department receives tower truck after 14 months

With the financial assistance from a grant, the Torrington Fire Department purchased a new piece of equipment – a tower truck.
The fire department currently has three structure fire engines in its fleet with water and pumps, but until mid-January none of the engines had an extendable bucket ladder. Torrington Fire Chief Lance Petsch the tower truck was possible after they applied and received a grant through the state of Wyoming.
“The grant paid 75% of the project, and then we had to come up with 25% of the funds locally,” Petsch said. “The City of Torrington paid half of that 25% (12.5%) and the Rural District Fire #3 paid the other half.”
The two entities each contributed $175,000 toward the $350,000 needed to match the grant. Once gathering the matching funds, Petsch said they put bids together with the specifications for the truck to best meet the needs of the community. The order was submitted in November 2020 and the truck arrived at the station early last week.
Petsch said the grant totaled $1.4 million, which purchased the 43-foot-long, 10-feet-high, 8-feet-wide and 76,000-pound tower truck.
Since it is a new aerial truck, the volunteer firefighters with the city and rural departments completed one of three basic operator classes Jan. 20-22. The truck was built by Pierce Manufacturing and as part of the contract, the company offered hands-on training to operate the bucket. Some of the firefighters also completed driver training, learning how to maneuver the large vehicle.
The aerial truck will allow the department to better aid structure fires on multi-story buildings safer than climbing a ladder.
“An aerial truck is something we’ve never had, so it gives us that ability to get a bucket up above a fire or get firefighters up to the roof as opposed to climbing up a 24-foot ladder with your air pack and your chainsaw,” Petsch said.
The bucket will also make it safer for firefighters to rescue people from tall buildings by allowing them to get into the bucket ladder, rather than climbing down a 24-foot ladder to safety.
The ladder extends 100-feet into the air, but Petsch noted how they will lose about 30 feet of the ladder just getting from the street to the front of the structure.
As the department learns how to operate its new piece of equipment, Petsch was grateful for the opportunity to purchase the bucket truck to better serve the community. Aside from structure fires, the bucket truck can help firefighters rescue people injured on rooftops, in the river or battle blazes at grain silos.
“I think it’s not only going to be a good thing for Torrington, but also a good thing for Goshen County,” he said. “We have a mutual aid agreement with every department in the county, so if another town has a fire we can help.”
The fire department is still waiting for some hoses and other tools to arrive that will be used with the bucket truck.