Torrington High adds marching band after 14 years without one

High school band students took to the streets of Torrington for the first time in nearly 14 years. That’s how long it has been since Torrington high school had a marching band, according to current band director Gary Glass.

Glass, who has been in the Goshen County Schools district in one form or another for nearly 15 years, said this year is his first time teaching high school band since he was first hired those many years ago, and he wanted to bring the marching band back.

“One of the things that I am doing with the students is to — how do I put it? — we’re dipping our toe in the water,” he said.

Glass said he planned to slowly introduce the art of marching to his students. This year, they prepared a small pregame show that they would perform before the football games. They would march from the school to the field and then find their place in the middle of the field. It was a big learning curve for students who had never marched before.

“Although some of the students were apprehensive about it … I’m thinking they’re feeling better about it all the time,” he said. “There are some kids that are really excited and happy that we’re doing this.”