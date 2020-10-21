Torrington High adds marching band after 14 years without one

High school band students took to the streets of Torrington for the first time in nearly 14 years. That’s how long it has been since Torrington high school had a marching band, according to current band director Gary Glass.
Glass, who has been in the Goshen County Schools district in one form or another for nearly 15 years, said this year is his first time teaching high school band since he was first hired those many years ago, and he wanted to bring the marching band back.
“One of the things that I am doing with the students is to — how do I put it? — we’re dipping our toe in the water,” he said.
Glass said he planned to slowly introduce the art of marching to his students. This year, they prepared a small pregame show that they would perform before the football games. They would march from the school to the field and then find their place in the middle of the field. It was a big learning curve for students who had never marched before.
“Although some of the students were apprehensive about it … I’m thinking they’re feeling better about it all the time,” he said. “There are some kids that are really excited and happy that we’re doing this.”
Down the road, Glass hopes to get to a point where they can put together a halftime show, and maybe even enter a few festivals, depending on how the students feel about marching by the end of the season. But for now, the focus is on teaching the students general marching basics.
During their practices, he would yell out different marching band terms for the students to practice, and he’d be reminding them that, while they had their placement sheets during practice, they needed to memorize where they were to stand during performances.
It’s a lot to remember, but some students are glad they are getting the chance to learn how to march.
“I think that our band has coped with it very well,” senior Kaeli Gunderson said. “I think we’re getting the hang of it.”
“When we heard about it, we were all kind of like, ehhhh,” junior Tyne Stokes said with a laugh. “But it’s been good. We’ve been working well with it.”
As it gets colder, the marching season will come to a close, and the band will turn towards pep band and concert band. While some events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, like their district clinic and All Northwest, respectively, Glass said he looks forward to what the rest of the year will bring.
“I think the band is just set up to have a really successful year musically,” Glass said. “I’ve just been so proud of them so far this year. They just sound great.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.