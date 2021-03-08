Torrington man killed in crash

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible cause for a fatal crash south of Torrington, Wyoming, according to information released from the Wyoming State Patrol.

On March 6, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 87 on US 85 south of Torrington, Wyoming. At 7:37 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

The driver of a 2005 Kia Spectra was traveling northbound on U.S. 85 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lane colliding head-on with a 2013 Kia Optima, Sgt. Jeremy Beck released.

The driver of the 2005 Kia has been identified as 19-year-old Torrington, Wyoming resident Tyler T. Schaub. Schaub was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the 2013 Kia has been identified as 18-year-old Torrington resident Samantha D. Hill. Hill was wearing a seat belt and transported by helicopter to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for injuries she suffered n the crash.

Driver fatigue on the part of Schaub is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

In a message on the Torrington High School Facebook page, school personnel have advised that support for students is being provided. If you or someone you know needs support, the post advises, people can call 307-575-0052, and a counselor will be provided at the school.