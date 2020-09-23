Torrington man recognized for work directing Special Olympics program

Working with mentally disabled individuals is not only a job, but a meaningful relationship for one Torrington man. Zach Prado recently earned the recognition as being one of those employees, saying his job means more to him than just going to work each day and bringing home a paycheck.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Prado earned the Diversified Services Inc (DSI) Wyoming Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the Year 2020 during a ceremony.
To earn this honor, he had to be nominated first by his manager, Melanie Pyle, then he was chosen out of three other nominees from each department by DSI CEO Julene Cook and Jennifer Peterson for the honor.
“He is an indispensable employee of our organization and important part of our DSI family,” said Julene Cook, DSI CEO. “We have watched Zach over the years, and he has grown and matured tremendously in supporting our participants.
“Every provider put in a nomination to WCSP,” she said. “Lee Grossman with the Wyoming Department of Health then chooses the recipient of the award, $500 cash.”
Prado began working for DSI five years ago. He started in the DSI Car Wash, then moved to maintenance, worked on job crews in Community Employment Services, moved to transportation, helped out for a while in intensive Adult Day Services, then found his niche’ in Adult Day Services. He now is director of Special Olympics. He coaches basketball, bowling and tennis and bocce, hoping in the future to add baseball. The Special Olympics team from Torrington did participate in the state tournament in 2019.
“He is a natural DSP and we are so grateful for him ensuring the participants have a successful Special Olympics program,” Cook said. “He cares deeply for the people we serve, and he is here working at DSI for the right reasons — the participants. And another plus, is the guardians of these people really feel good about the care he gives them.”
Prado grew up in Torrington and graduated from Torrington High School in 2001.
“I loved all the sports throughout my life, and I’m privileged to pass on my knowledge to each participant,” he said. “I’ve tried many different jobs in my life, but none that gave me the satisfaction that DSI gives me.
“DSI has such an amazing team and everybody does so much for the participants, and I was shocked and honored to be selected,” Prado said.
His plan is to create ways to increase participants’ engagement in the sports they complete in within the Special Olympics program. He would like to see increase in community involvement in supporting the program.
“I feel proud each time I see the participants in a sport,” Prado said. “To see them smile and throw their arms in the air with triumph is the greatest feeling in the world. We make so many different friends from all over the state. I’m truly blessed being a part of this much needed program.
The nomination comments for Prado were highly praising.
“Zach empowers our participants by listening to their wants and needs and encouraging them to direct their supports and service they are receiving. He supports them in nearly all of their lives, including community access, relationships, physical well-being and everyday chores.”
One said, “An example of Zach thinking outside the box is creative fundraising ideas so all the participants who want to be in Special Olympics have the opportunity. The money he raises goes to food, gas, and hotel rooms. This has kept the cost of travel to a minimum for each participant.”
“He is not only involved with sports with Special Olympics, he also helps set up 3-on-3 tournaments around the Panhandle,” Cook said. “I just commend him on the way he has stepped up and done what needs to be done.”
Prado has been praised for always looking toward self-improvement by furthering his knowledge of individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. In comments for his nomination, it was said, “Zach demonstrates patience and composure under pressure. He effectively problem solves and communicates in a team setting for the benefit of the participants we serve. He also takes an active role in supporting the participants choices and then advocates for themselves.”
Chairman of the board for DSI Sue Van Newkirk said, “Because of people like Zach we can provide service like we couldn’t before. They give the clients the reason to want to achieve and do things differently — they just don’t sit around. Zach has changed attitudes and ideals in his participants and we just can’t wait to see what is next. We are so proud of the achievements this group of employees has accomplished. Outstanding.”
Van Newkirk said, “The participants wear their medals all the time and when you ask them what that medals is for, they will tell you this long story and you can see how proud they are to have achieved it. “What it does not only for our participants in our organization it puts us into a different realm, that other organizations look and say, ‘See what is going on at DSI.’
“DSI has made great strides in the last year and a half,” Van Newkirk said. “Julene is a hard worker also and continues to make sure things are getting done. We told her we want you get involved and she has done exactly that. She has been to CARF (an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services). CARF accreditation focuses on quality, results) conventions and learned so much. She can tell you what needs to be done and what is done and where to look.”
Along with ideas to move DSI into one of the most ideal facilities in the state is a major goal. A place where people want their loved ones to live and work.
The biggest struggle will be state funding, as it is said to be cut and getting the money is going to be a big goal that is before DSI.
“Knowing Julene, Zach and the crew, I know they will keep things improving. They take challenges head on,” Van Newkirk said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.