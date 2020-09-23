Torrington man recognized for work directing Special Olympics program

Chairman of the board for DSI Sue Van Newkirk said, “Because of people like Zach we can provide service like we couldn’t before. They give the clients the reason to want to achieve and do things differently — they just don’t sit around. Zach has changed attitudes and ideals in his participants and we just can’t wait to see what is next. We are so proud of the achievements this group of employees has accomplished. Outstanding.”

Van Newkirk said, “The participants wear their medals all the time and when you ask them what that medals is for, they will tell you this long story and you can see how proud they are to have achieved it. “What it does not only for our participants in our organization it puts us into a different realm, that other organizations look and say, ‘See what is going on at DSI.’

“DSI has made great strides in the last year and a half,” Van Newkirk said. “Julene is a hard worker also and continues to make sure things are getting done. We told her we want you get involved and she has done exactly that. She has been to CARF (an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services). CARF accreditation focuses on quality, results) conventions and learned so much. She can tell you what needs to be done and what is done and where to look.”