Torrington mayor proclaims November Epilepsy Awareness Month

On Wednesday morning, Torrington Mayor Randy Adams signed a proclamation naming November 2020 as Epilepsy Awareness Month.

He would like to urge residents, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to recommit in our community to increase awareness and understanding of epilepsy through education while ensuring that all individuals with epilepsy lead a full and productive life.

Adams also wishes residents wear purple on the third Wednesday of November and on Fridays in support of all people who fight Epilepsy every day. Adams was joined by Brenda McCranie and her daughter Jazmine, who was diagnosed with epilepsy five years ago. Currently Jazmine, who is a senior at Torrington High School has been seizure free for one year.

One in 26 people will develop epilepsy and one of 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime; and epilepsy can affect anyone no matter what their gender, race, age, religion, educational background or socioeconomic status.

Epilepsy is more common than Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy combined. Epilepsy affects more than 65 million people worldwide; and while there is no cure for epilepsy, drug therapy, surgery and other non-pharmacological treatments exist allowing approximately 80 percent of individuals with epilepsy to lead a normal life with either no seizures or a significant reduction in seizures.