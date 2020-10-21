Torrington plans Trunk or Treat event

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Police Department along with the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department are hosting the 19th annual Safety Treat Night and Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Torrington on Friday, Oct. 30.

The night will begin later this year, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and run for one hour.

People or businesses who would like to participate are urged to get a form at 2042 Main Street in Torrington, fill it out and return the form to get a spot to hand out goodies that evening.

“With Trunk or Treat going on this year, it helps us take advantage of getting ourselves out into the community," Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson said. “There will be a lot of restrictions this year with COVID, everything is more complex, and people need to comply with variances and go along with the social distancing.”

The event will begin at Points West Bank, 2234 and proceed counterclockwise. Parents are urged to be responsible and keep groups six feet apart.