Torrington Police program 'catches' youth being good

The Torrington Police Department and local businesses have partnered in a program that recognizes the community’s youth.

Torrington resident Wes Anderson, a local Farmers Insurance agent, had heard about a special program from one of his friends and decided to visit with Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson to see if he would be on board for honoring local youth with a reward for doing something good.

The program is called, “Caught Doing Something Right,” and rewards Torrington youth with a gift certificate sponsored by Farmers Insurance for stepping up to do something good.

“It certainly helps us build a relationship with kids,” Johnson said. “Showing up and celebrating when kids do something well or right. It’s been so fun handing out the T-shirts and gift cards to make them feel special for what they have done. Some have been recognized by a teacher for overcoming a difficult situation or done something extraordinary.

Late last month Lena McGaugh was recognized by Cpl. Jeff Ryall for finding a wallet at the Torrington High School parking lot, which held cash and personal information. She turned it in so the rightful owner could be contacted.

McGaugh is a senior at THS.