Torrington Police start new program, giving to seniors

The Torrington Police chief and officers usually are busy this time of year with “Shop with A Cop,” where officers take needy children shopping for their families’ gifts. But, Goshen County has several programs that help the children in need in the county during the holiday season.

Chief Matt Johnson and his staff decided to do something a little different this Christmas. It was brought to their attention that many seniors in the area are needing items, just as much as the children.

Thus, “Reason for the Season,” took off.

“During this Christmas season, we wanted to reach out and help those who have the most need in our community. We chose to adopt six senior citizens from our community as part of the Torrington Police family,” Johnson said. “As we work in the community, we often have the opportunity to help those who get by with very meager resources. Unfortunately, we find that many of our friends who are senior citizens are those who live in the most challenging circumstances, and often don’t have the family support or the ability to access resources themselves.”

