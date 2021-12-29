Torrington Police start new program, giving to seniors

The Torrington Police chief and officers usually are busy this time of year with “Shop with A Cop,” where officers take needy children shopping for their families’ gifts. But, Goshen County has several programs that help the children in need in the county during the holiday season.
Chief Matt Johnson and his staff decided to do something a little different this Christmas. It was brought to their attention that many seniors in the area are needing items, just as much as the children.
Thus, “Reason for the Season,” took off.
“During this Christmas season, we wanted to reach out and help those who have the most need in our community. We chose to adopt six senior citizens from our community as part of the Torrington Police family,” Johnson said. “As we work in the community, we often have the opportunity to help those who get by with very meager resources. Unfortunately, we find that many of our friends who are senior citizens are those who live in the most challenging circumstances, and often don’t have the family support or the ability to access resources themselves.”
Toward the beginning of December, the TPD took in monetary gifts and donated items for their senior recipients, TPD employee Bailye Geller oversaw the program.
Any additional cash donations will be provided to the Goshen County Senior Friendship Center to provide for meals, transportation, and independence support for those who need these essential services.
The 28th Avenue Dance Studio volunteers offered to help wrap the gifts for the seniors before they were handed out on Christmas Day. Then the dance students were given a tour of the control center of the police department.
Then TPD on-duty officers delivered the gifts that were donated by members of our agency and community to the senior friends on Christmas afternoon.
“The morning was filled with laughter and lots of bows preparing the gifts for delivery,” Johnson said. “We are so thankful to everyone who donated to help a few of our citizens have a brighter Christmas.
“Plus, it was a great reminder of how good it feels to give,” he said.” A big thanks to Main Street Market who donated a complete ham dinner and a gift card to make Christmas even brighter for one couple.”