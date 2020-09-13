Torrington woman working on sequel to book

Torrington resident Wren West has always been a storyteller, finding writing to be therapeutic.

“Out of pure therapy, I started writing stories in notebooks,” she said.

The notebooks, with every page full of words, began stacking up. Stories had taken shape, but they stayed buried behind the covers.

“Eventually, I said, ‘That’s a full story,’ and I decided to submit it."

Stepping back from a career in health care, West was determined to become a published author. She sent the story into New York-based Page Publishing. It was months before she heard back from an editor, but the message was the one she’d dream of: They were interested in her book.

“I didn’t ease into it, I went full-on novel,” she said. “It was like a three-year process from start to finish. It’s crazy how long it takes.”

In 2019, Page Publishing released “Shadow Falls,” a fantasy thriller about a woman named Remy Ortiz who is mourning the death of her mother while dealing with the violent tendencies of her estranged husband.

The book is available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Barnes and Noble. More information can also be found on the Wren West Facebook page.

West, who is Hispanic, has long enjoyed folklore, talking fondly about some of the superstitions and legends her family shared with her growing up.

“Like La Llorona,” she said.

La Llorona or “The Wailing Woman,” is a tale about a woman who drowned her children. She loved her husband, however, he only loved their children. She discovered him having an affair and in anger, she drowned both of her children, then herself.