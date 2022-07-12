Tossing dried buffalo dung: 93 participants compete in 46th annual Buffalo Chip Toss Saturday

Dried buffalo dung flew down Chadron’s Main Street Saturday as the 46th annual Chadron Rotary Club's World Championship Buffalo Chip Toss got underway.

This year’s event had 93 participants, down slightly from last year’s 96 competitors, but lower than the 119 competitors in 2019 and 115 in 2018.

Participants paid $1 to enter the competition and could pick two dried buffalo chips from a trailer to throw down Main Street. Participants stood within a drawn circle, similar to a shot put ring using a variety of techniques to get the chip as far as possible down the street. Some people went with smaller, lighter pieces, while others chose larger, rounded pieces. The only rule was the buffalo chip had to land in the street, which included the curbs as the boundary.

Melvin Oldaker, 40, of Chadron had the longest throw of 156-feet, 2-inches, finally claiming the golden buffalo chip in the men’s 18 and older division and the overall crown. Oldaker had finished with back-to-back runner-ups in the last two competitions.

While the throw won him the title, it was well short of the record buffalo chip throw of 186-feet, 7-inches set by Gary Lackey of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in 2000.

Kail Bowman, a Chadron State College track All-American set the all-time record with a toss of 204-feet during the 1990 Fur Trade Days team event, which has since been discontinued.

In the women’s 18 and older division, Kenzey Kanno, 21, of Morrill won with a throw of 84-feet, 2-inches.

"Well, first off, I really wasn't planning on doing it until my friends convinced me to do it with them," Kanno said. "I've never been to Fur Trade Days and when I saw they did this event, I thought it was funny but also cool."

While her first throw was not the best, Kanno knew her second throw had to be better.

"I was just surprised I threw it that far," she said. "I was excited about it, but also thought it was funny that I won this competition."

Bailey Wood, 11, competed in the female age 7-12 division. Visiting the area from Denver, Colorado, Wood said she thought the buffalo chip toss looked fun.

“I honestly thought it was really funny and decided to do it for the fun of it,” she said. “Let’s see how far we can chuck this random piece.”

Like many competitors, Wood tried two different throwing techniques to get the best distance.

“I first tried Frisbee and I failed really badly,” she said. “Then I tried overhand because since the other throw didn’t go well and that did really well.”

Wood’s throw of 56-feet, 1-inch was the farthest throw in the group, earning her a golden buffalo chip plaque.

“I’m going to have to drive back to Colorado with this in my car,” Wood said, laughing.

Bennett Hartman of Omaha also competed in the toss Saturday.

“My favorite part was probably just getting to throw it,” Hartman said. “It was pretty hard.”

After returning home, he plans to tell his friends what he did this summer.

“My friends are going to be like ‘Ewww’ when I tell them,” he said.

Two dignitaries also had opportunities to throw buffalo chips during the competition.

Cheryl Welch, 61, who is a Chadron city council member, nearly reached 50-feet with her best throw of 49-feet, 11-inches. Miss Fur Trade Days Katelyn Bowers, 18, also participated with her best throw of 44-feet.

“I think it’s really cool to just say that you did it,” Bowers said. “It’s something that not very many festivals offer, so I think it’s something different.”

2022 Chadron Rotary Club's World Championship Buffalo Chip Toss Results 6 & under (male & female) 1st: Weston Oldaker, 5 years old from Chadron – 39 feet 2nd: Henry Motz, 6 years old from Chadron – 32-feet, 6-inches 3rd: Wyatt Tyler, 6 years old from Camp Pendleton, California – 24-feet, 9-inches _________________________________ Female, age 7-12 1st: Bailey Wood, 11 years old from Denver, Colorado – 56-feet, 1-inch 2nd: Aubrey Schledenitz, 12 years old from Hemingford – 41-feet, 3-inches 3rd: Lexi Petracek, 11 years old from Lincoln – 45-feet, 9-inches ____________________________________ Male, age 7-12 1st: Kaidin Gonzales, 10 years old from Salt Lake, Utah – 84-feet, 3-inches 2nd: Jadon Guerra, 12 years old from Alliance – 83-feet, 6-inches 3rd: Ty Bridgman, 12 years old from Bayard – 73-feet, 11-inches ____________________________________ Female, age 13-17 1st: Sophie Watson, 13 years old from Chadron – 53-feet, 4-inches 2nd: Sofia Center, 14 years old from Sheridan County – 46-feet, 2-inches 3rd: McKenna Barney, 15 years old from Ely, Nevada – 35-feet ____________________________________ Male, age 13-17 1st: Taylor Homan, 14 years old from Crawford – 106-feet 2nd: Preston Flores, 13 years old from Alliance – 75-feet 3rd: Jackson Wood, 13 years old from Denver, Colorado – 68-feet, 8-inches __________________________________ Female, age 18 and Over 1st: Kenzey Kanno, 21 years old from Morrill – 84-feet, 2-inches 2nd: Paityn Homan, 18 years old from Crawford – 73-feet 3rd: Alpine Hickstein, 21 years old from Chadron – 64-feet, 11-inches ____________________________________ Male age 18 and Over 1st: Melvin Oldaker, 40 years old from Chadron – 156-feet, 2-inches 2nd: Jesse Bleidt, 26 years old from Lewellen – 123-feet, 2-inches 3rd: Oliver Jule, 22 years old from Rapid City, S.D. – 94-feet, 9-inches