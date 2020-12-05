Tourism director shares positive report with Scotts Bluff County Commissioners

Scotts Bluff County tourism director Brenda Leisy gave a positive report to the commissioners at Monday’s meeting.
Leisy said the tourism funds were deep in the hole through July, but have recovered nicely with August and September figures.
“August and September were fantastic,” Leisy told the commissioners. “As a matter of fact, for September, we’re only down $1,740 from what we were last year. So really, no change at all for September, and that really brought us back up, so now we’re only down around $55,000 in each account instead of $100,000.”
Those figures don’t include numbers for October, and Leisy said she expects those numbers to be strong as well.
“I’m very hopeful for October because of girls State golf,” she said. “We had some great occupancy there for about a week. ... My anticipation of October was very low, so I think we have the potential to make some more of that back.”
Leisy said when she had to make the decision of her projection for October, they didn’t know whether the state golf event would happen.
“The Street Outlaws being here, filling up hotel rooms helped out tremendously,” Charlie Knapper, the tourism representative on the commissioners board, said. “We kept the Monument Marathon and Girls’ State Golf was huge. We thought that was going to be the cherry on top when we won that bid, and it kind of turned out to be our saving grace, actually.”
Knapper praised the work Leisy and area school activities directors did to get the golf tournament in the county.
With the recruitment of the golf tournament, Leisy said it gives local tourism officials some experience with the Nebraska School Activities Association that could be valuable going forward.
“When we walked in there, we just blew them away,” Leisy said. “They told us, 'It’ll be a couple weeks before you hear from us,' and I didn’t really know what our chance was, but I was able to call (commissioner chairman Ken Meyer) before I was halfway home and say, ‘We got it.’
“So, we got our foot in the door there, and now we can consider some other events.”
With the success of the girls golf tournament, Leisy said the boys tournament would be a likely target going forward. Meyer said the success of the golf tournament wasn’t lost on activities directors he has spoken with.
“They had nothing but great things to say about the course, about the facilities, about the community, everything,” Meyer said. “I hear nothing negative about anything. They were so impressed with what you guys (Leisy and other tourism representatives) did. You really need to be commended for what you did. They were so impressed when they got out here. They were just in awe. They said, ‘I can’t believe what you guys have here, and why we haven’t been here before.’ They were already talking about putting in a good word for the boys (tournament).”
The new coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the tourism industry, and Knapper said the county has learned from it.
“We’ll see what this next spike in COVID does to occupancy rates,” he said. “You know, the great thing is that we’ve learned about COVID, and businesses staying open. We’re not doing a complete shutdown and safer at home or in quarters or anything like that. That’s important.”
