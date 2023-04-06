Local tourism officials are coming together in an effort to build and promote a community calendar that they hope will serve as a central place for residents and visitors.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of Gering Visitors Bureau, and Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, outlined the effort during a press conference Thursday at the Gering Civic Center.

Leisy said that the two tourism organizations had been working with volunteers from the community and organizations, such as the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce and the City of Scottsbluff.

"It has been a big conversation about (developing) a community calendar," she said, with Jodi Lewellen, of the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce, later agreeing that it has been a conversation for years. From those discussions and their research, she said, they decided to work on creating a tool that can be a solution.

The two tourism entities will come together and offer the calendar, which is now live on both entities' websites, visitgering.com and visitscottsbluff.com. People can submit calendar events, both tourism events happening throughout the year and regular community events. Later, after the two entities work through a trial period, it's hoped that they can offer the calendar for other partners to use on their websites.

The two tourism directors are hoping people will submit events such as celebrations, art events, performances, cultural events, social and athletic events. Tourism-related events and regular community activities will be displayed in separate calendars to allow visitors to the two websites to easily find activities they may be interested in.

Neidan-Streeks said that the calendar will serve also to highlight the community and its offerings.

"As you look at the number of events that we do in our community — both visitor events and community events — the more events you have in your community, the stronger your destination looks, whether you're going to live here, whether you're going to visit here."

The officials are hoping that work on building the calendar will make it a central place for event organizers to market and promote their events, while also serving as a one-stop place for people to find events in the community.

Submitting a calendar item will be free of charge. Calendars items can be submitted by filling out a form on either website. People can go directly the calendars at visitscottsbluff.com/community-events or visitgering.com/community-calendar. There are some parameters, such as all events must be open to the public, details must be filled out and all submissions will be approved by Niedan-Streeks or Leisy before displaying on the calendar.