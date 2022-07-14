Tourism to Scotts Bluff National Monument adds $15M to local economy

The Scotts Bluff National Monument proved to be valuable to the local economy drawing in 194,000 visitors.

Those 194,000 visitors pumped $12.6 million into the local economy and had a cumulative benefit of $15 million for the economy and supported 169 jobs, according to a report by the National Park Service.

“Scotts Bluff National Monument is a vital part of our valley’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where visitors each year find a place to hike, drive to the top for a view, eat and sleep and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry,” Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford said in a press release. “At Scotts Bluff, we are excited to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to western Nebraska and all that it offers.”

The spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, according to the press release. The report shows $20.5 billion of direct spending by more than 297 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 322,600 jobs nationally; 269,900 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $42.5 billion.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the monument plays an important role in the local economy and in Panhandle tourism.

“The Scotts Bluff National Monument is certainly our number one attraction. It’s our most recognized attraction, and, obviously, the most visited attraction that we have in Gering, Scottsbluff and in the region. I think people at times don’t realize how important this attraction is to our communities from a tourism aspect,” she said. “The monument … is a tremendous draw for our community because those people who are going to the monument are spending time at our other attractions.

“We know that (tourists) are not just stopping at the monument, but they’re taking some additional time, whether it’s to purchase a service or a meal, or hopefully, staying overnight. We know that those monies are certainly coming into Gering.”

On Thursday, July 7, Jarod Cunningham and his girlfriend Makayla Becker visited the monument on a cross country trek from West Virginia to California.

Cunningham said he had planned to visit Scotts Bluff National Monument for some time.

“I’ve been to all 48 (contiguous) states,” he said.

He hadn’t yet been to the monument, and Becker has only been to around 31 states on her quest to check off all 48 contiguous states.

Cunningham said the monument was a great place to check off Nebraska for Becker. The couple said they planned to stay overnight before heading to Fort Laramie then on to California with stops along the way.

Niedan-Streeks said, “(The monument) is a tremendous economic boon to our community and certainly puts us on the map as a as a tourism destination for all those who are seeking the great scenery, the great hiking and the great history that they get to experience at the Scotts Bluff National Monument.”

Historically, the monument has always pulled in lots of tourists.

“I’ve been here for about 25 years, as I recall, one of the highest visitation numbers that they recorded annually was just over 205,000, so (194,000) is a great number post-COVID recovery,” she said.

COVID didn’t really slow down tourism much at the monument, Niedan-Streeks said.

“One interesting thing, which I don’t think is really mentioned, is that the monument’s visitation numbers during the height of COVID were really, really good. It was April of 2020 where they set the highest visitation number in April of any year.,” she said.

Niedan-Streeks said a good number of those tourists were from Colorado’s Front Range who were wanting to visit someplace safe that was a short drive and outdoors.

Scotts Bluff County Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Leisy said the monument plays a huge role in the local economy.

“If we did not have the National Monument, I think that we would definitely have a really hard time pulling people into our community. It just plays such a significant role in our tourism operation,” Leisy said.

Leisysaid it takes a community effort to draw in tourists.

“It takes every single person, events and attractions to make it a large package to try to get (tourists) to stay here longer. … We all work well together, and that’s very important,” she said.