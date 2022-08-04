Tractor pull brings noise, excitement to Scotts Bluff County Fair

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull at the Scotts Bluff County Fair provided plenty of noise and excitement on Wednesday night.

The loudest noise may have been the announcer and crowd singing happy birthday to Roy Peters from Bridgeport. He was celebrating his 80th birthday, but he said it wasn’t a unique experience.

“It isn’t the first time (they sang Happy Birthday),” he said.

Peters didn’t come away with the win, but he rode “Ratical” Deere to a third place finish in his 40th year of competition. Winning, though, isn’t anything special to Peters.

“I’ve got lots of jackets (for winning) in my closet,” he said.

In the Street Gas Class, Jimmy “Jimmy Dodge” Nielsen took the first place finish in his green Dodge Ram. In the end “Jimmy Dodge,” as everybody knows him as, pulled out his first-ever win in a truck and tractor pull.

Nielsen said he competes every other year, but this year was personal, he said, jokingly.

“I was actually competing against my buddy because he said he could out-pull me with his dually,” he said.

Nielsen earned some prize money for his win, but said it wasn’t his concern.

“It’s OK. I got first place,” he said.

And he has bragging rights over his friend, who he said will never get to live down the loss to Nielsen.

In the SB Eco Modified Class, Kyle Lussetto ran away with first place with a pull of 332.71 feet with his tractor Bowtie Binder.

Lussetto, part of the Lussetto tractor pulling dynasty in Bridgeport, said he’s been driving Bowtie Binder since 2014, when he was just 16.

“Most families go out and they go on cruises and go on big family road trips, but we like to bring our pulling tractors with us. That’s how our family vacations,” he said.

Lussetto said he has pulled from Wyoming to Iowa and South Dakota down to Arizona.

“We go to quite a few places (to pull),” he said.

Winning isn’t anything new for Lussetto, either. He’s won plenty of events, but he said it never gets easier.

“It’s one of those deals where you take the seat belt off. Start pulling off the fire suit. You got the shakes and you don’t know. At the same time, you do know, it’s because you’re pretty excited,” he said. “The nerves still get the best of you. It definitely still brings the butterflies to your stomach.”

The Lussettos have some pretty unique tractors they take with them. One has a jet engine that Lussetto said he’s driven in several events.

“That’s actually the one I took to Arizona,” he said.

In other class results, Jaz Henderson, of Bridgeport, took first in the Light Limited Mod class with her tractor Turbulence.

In Pro-Stock 4x4, Greg Dardanes from Brush, Colorado, had the top finish. In second was Gary Hunter in his truck No Time, from Torrington, Wyoming, and Joe Hopkins, of Minatare, ended third with his truck Lucky 13.

In the 3200 Superfield, Minatare’s Loren Hoatson finished in first, followed by Dale Hoffman and Gordon Mesbergen.

Dan Christensen claimed first in Light Limited Super Stock, and Dave Todd of Minatare was second riding Deuces Wild.

Jim Darnell drove Crazy Horse to a first place finish in Light Limited Pro Stock, with Linda Lussetto in second and Jon Darnell in third.

Truen Henderson took a pair of wins in Diesel D3.0 and Big Block Eco Modified.