Tractor Relay Across Nebraska brings more than 50 tractors to area

Donations are collected at each site that the Tractor Relay of Nebraska drivers stop to display their tractors, for meals and breaks, with boxes set up in front of each tractor. Funds collected will be presented on Wednesday to Nebraska American Legion State Commander Gary Wooten and State Adjutant David W. Salak.

On Sunday, the Tractor Relay of Nebraska will host most of its activities at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. That’s because one of the key events this year will be a brunch with the founders of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association, which includes one of the key founders and a local man, Jack Preston. Other locals are also among the roster of founders of the association, which Moormeier said has a goal of educating people about the history of tractors and farming and also serving as an advocacy group for antique tractors and machinery.

Founders will be recognized Saturday, with some planned recognition.

“It will be fun, to recognize them, especially Jack Preston,” she said. “It (the Antique Farming Association) is his brain child, basically, so it will be fun to hear from him about how he thought about doing it and how it has gotten bigger than he ever thought.”

Also on Sunday, the tractor drivers will travel to the Scotts Bluff National Monument, where they will tour the museum.