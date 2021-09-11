Traffic Signal Removal Study planned in Alliance

GERING — A traffic signal at the intersection of N-87 (Flack Avenue) and Sixth Street in Alliance has been identified for possible removal, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Recent studies indicate that the signal may no longer be appropriate for the conditions.

As part of a traffic signal removal study, NDOT will place the signal into flashing mode beginning Sept. 13. Stop signs will be installed, as needed. North-south traffic will not be required to stop, while westbound traffic will be required to stop.

From Sept. 13 to Dec. 13, NDOT Traffic Engineering and District 5 personnel will monitor the intersection and evaluate public input. Upon completion of the study, NDOT will make a final decision on the signal removal. If the signal is to remain, the study period will end and the signal will be reactivated. If the signal is to be removed, work crews will remove the traffic signal heads, and when time allows, remove the signal poles.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously, buckle up, and put phones down.