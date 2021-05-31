Trail ride will pass through spectacular scenery at Fort Robinson

Don Huls, one of the organizers for the June 19 Ride the Ridge trail ride at Fort Robinson, said he has a haunting feeling about this year’s event.

That’s because COVID-19 health and safety concerns forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, and that spooks Huls this year.

Normally 80-100 riders participate, but Huls keeps wondering whether anyone will show up on June 19.

“Because of COVID, there was no ride last year, but this year, it’s almost like starting from scratch,” Huls said.

The schedule for June 19 features morning and afternoon rides, a lunch break and a riding and shooting demonstration by the Cheyenne Trotters. The group from Wyoming fires blank ammunition, but the concussion from their guns can explode balloons.

“They put on a heck of a good show,” Huls said.

The six-mile morning ride will be about five miles from Fort Robinson’s main buildings, Huls said, and will be high in the hills.

“It’s pretty high-elevation stuff for Nebraska. We’ll be at 3,800 feet or so elevation, so the horses will be puffing a little more.”

Huls said riders will enjoy spectacular vistas below them.