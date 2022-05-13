 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Training on Camp Guernsey will cause noise hazard for surrounding community

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. — Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center is closing Emigrant Hill temporarily due to live-fire training in the camp’s North Training Area on May 15, 16 and 17, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During this time period, training will cause significant noise hazards for the surrounding community.

For more information, please call Rob Cain at 307-836-7834, or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/.

