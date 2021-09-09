Treasure Hunt activity planned at the Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library is hosting a Treasure Hunt and Recycled Craft Event on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The event will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Community Room for children aged kindergarten through fifth grade.

Library staff is excited to have Keep Alliance Beautiful share their time and resources to help with this event. Children will participate in a tour of the Library followed by a treasure hunt to locate items within the Library. Children will then craft a pencil holder with various recycled supplies provided.

Be sure to check us out on the Alliance Public Library Facebook page, and our website http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance/.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.