Tree removal/pruning along U Street and at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering

GERING — Trees are an asset to our community and provide many benefits to residents and wildlife. Whenever possible, it is the goal of the City of Gering to preserve trees within its parks, trails and natural areas. When situations arise where trees were not planted in the right location or present a risk to residents, it is the practice of the City to remove these trees in a timely manner.

Sadly, the City of Gering must notify residents that a number of trees growing along the U Street pathway must be removed or extensively pruned. The trees that are to be removed/directionally pruned are growing in, or underneath, powerlines owned by Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). The height or spread of some of the trees is out of compliance with an agreement that WAPA made with the City over 20 years ago.

WAPA allowed trees to be planted that would not grow greater than 15 feet in height. WAPA graciously allowed the trees to remain under the lines until they reached a height at which they began to encroach on the required clearance distance of 21 feet under the lines. The City fully respects WAPA and the job they must do to ensure that power is available and reliable to those that the utility serves.