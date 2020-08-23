Scotts Bluff County Commissioners heard from Public Transit Manager Curtis Richter during a budget hearing Monday that county bus drivers are underpaid and that qualified applicants are not applying and retention is a challenge.

Richter’s presentation was part of this year’s budget workshops, which have at least one more meeting. The heads of county departments present concerns, items on the budget and goals to commissioners for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Official action on the budget will be in September.

Richter said the county pays $3 below the regional and national average hourly wage for non-union and non-commercial drivers licensed workers.

“I can’t even get anyone to apply,” he said. “The ones I get, they don’t have GEDs, they have extensive criminal background records, terrible driving records.”

He said that’s not the people he wants behind the wheel.

“They’re driving a $70,000 bus, for medically fragile, sometimes elderly, people and they’re dealing with COVID everyday. They are frontline people.”

Commissioner Chairman Ken Meyer asked Richter, “I thought we were going to put our drivers at a comparable rate to all the other drivers in the area.”

Richter replied that was no longer true as Kimball pays $13.80 as a starting wage.

“We’re at $10? You’ve got to be kidding me,” Meyer said.

According to salary-book data provided to the Star-Herald, the 11 Roadrunner drivers are the lowest paid personnel out of 236 county workers. Their salaries range from $10.74 to $11.57. The two dispatchers and bus operations supervisor — who is also driving and closing the office, according to Richter — are in the bottom 25 lowest-paid salaries in the county.

Richter, who took over the position in July, is asking for a 92 cent raise for all the drivers, “give or take a few pennies.” That would take the department’s salary budget from just over $244,000 to almost $380,000, but Richter said that would cut $20,00 expenses in overtime.

He said other cost cutting measures include changing the fare collection software provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and cut down on printing and punching tickets.

Richter said Friday that the service should have 16 drivers to be fully staffed. He said he has 12 drivers currently.

A crash involving one of the vans earlier this week did not improve the budget outlook.

Richter said in an interview he was already asking the state to purchase additional vehicles, and the vehicle which was totaled Tuesday was brand new with only 4,000 miles driven. He said he doesn’t know the budget impact yet.

“We’re in the beginning of that insurance process,” he said.

In other business, the meeting Monday grew tense when commissioners veered for half an hour into questions about county offices closing for last Christmas Eve.

Commissioner Mark Harris said he had a “burr under his saddle,” for offices closing at noon Christmas Eve which he said is not one of the recognized holidays in the county’s handbook.

“I’m telling you that if that happens again, this budget is going to change,” he said as he held Register of Deed’s Jean Bauer’s proposal aloft. “OK? Because that’s a place and a way I have to make things different, by statute, that’s what I’m going to do.”

“By statute, you have to give us money to run our offices too,” Bauer replied.

Both County Assessor Amy Ramos and Bauer said the county was following President Donald Trump’s executive order to give federal employees Dec. 24 off. Gov. Pete Ricketts followed suit, declaring Christmas Eve a holiday for state and university employees. Bauer said prior boards left it up to individual offices to close for the holiday. She said she felt she’s held to a higher standard to be in the office more often as an elected official.

“I can’t take a day off of work and run around town and do errands because I’d have three or four people ask me, ‘You aren’t working today?’ “ she said. “I’ve watched appointed officials come and go at all hours of the day and nobody questioning them.”

Meyer weighed in, saying that if some offices in the building are closed, then commissioners feel obligated to give other employees the day off, adding the handbook gives the county commissioners the sole ability to close down the offices.

“It was done without checking with anybody else, and we found out about it in the newspaper,” he said. “That’s what really punched everybody in the nose.”

Bauer asked what would happen if the department asked to close its office, and county commissioners denied the request. Meyer did not directly answer the question, instead saying the responsibility fell to the board and the decision is not to be taken lightly.

“It costs $36,000 to close the county,” he said.

The county has one more budget meeting scheduled for Aug. 24. According to Finance and Human Resources Director, Lisa Rien, the county may need to schedule at least one more for Aug. 31.