Tri-City Roadrunner provides community service

Paula Pena’s No.10 bus route with Tri-City Roadrunner on Monday morning had just a few riders, but she expected it would pick up as the day progressed.

For the riders she had, the service represents mobility — a way to get around town when other options might not be available, for whatever reason.

One rider was headed home from an appointment with her physician. Another, a student in the WNCC nursing program, was headed back to school after her work at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska. For another, having the service available was critical for her health.

“The bus service brings me to dialysis and back three times a week,” Rhonda Tooley of Scottsbluff, said. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what I’d do, so they’re very important to me.”

Pena has been a driver for Tri-City Roadrunner for the past three years and she loves the work.

“I believe this is a good service for the community,” she said. “We help a lot of people, whether they’re going to doctor appointments, to and from school and doing the shopping. And I get to meet interesting people every day.”

As she drove by Gering High School, she honked and waved to a student out front. She gets another wave from a passing motorist. For Pena, her riders have become her friends.

Pena is one of 12 drivers for Tri-City Roadrunner, which started out in the 1970s under the name Handi-Bus.

Roadrunner was launched in January 2018 after a lot of work with the state and federal governments and some consultants hired by the state.