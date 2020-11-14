Tri-City Roadrunner suspends fixed route services

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Tri-City Roadrunner will suspend fixed route services in Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Gering until further notice, citing the spike in coronavirus cases in the community, Public Transit Manager Curtis Richter said in a news release.

Demand response service, which requires 24-hour notice, will continue he said. It will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is closed on all federal holidays and the Friday after Thanksgiving. Richter said anyone who purchased a monthly pass for November for the fixed route bus service can use those passes for rides from the Demand Response service through the end of November.

All passengers and drivers are required to wear masks onboard Tri-City Roadrunner buses, and passengers will have temperatures taken before boarding. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to board.

Richer said if cases continue to escalate, the county may restrict trips further to essential errands such as medical appointments, grocer trips and essential worker transport.

