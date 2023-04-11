Local scouts are putting the finishing touches on their handcrafted wooden cars in preparation for this year’s Pinewood Derby.

The Pinewood Derby is the premier racing event of Scouting BSA (Boy Scouts of America) in which scouts build their own unpowered, unmanned miniature cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles.

Tri Trails District Executive Debi Berndt said that the limitations imposed by the kit help teach young participants how to solve problems and express their creativity while following a set of rules.

“The lesson that comes along with building their cars is to achieve a level of excellence,” Berndt said. “It’s very detail oriented, even though you’re only given a block of wood, four wheels, two axles and some carving utensils. You have to meet the requirements to be able to race. We hope there are no shortcuts taken, because we want all the kids to pass inspection.”

The first Pinewood Derby took place 70 years ago in Manhattan Beach, California, and the event has since become a staple and rite of passage for scouts across the country. Traditionally, each scout pack would host their own derby and send their top three participants to a district event, but Berndt said they decided to try something new this year.

“This year is a little different because we’re accepting as many racers as want to come. Grandparents, family, cousins, friends, older scouts and our Cub Scouts. Everyone is welcome to come in and race,” she said.

The Pinewood Derby will take place on Saturday, April 22 in the Reganis Honda showroom located at 1117 E 27th St. in Scottsbluff. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m.

The event will also feature a demonstration from the dealership’s staff on how to perform basic vehicle inspection and maintenance as well as a tour of the facility, providing the scouts with an educational element on a day dedicated to cars.