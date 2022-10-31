Trick or Treat Street makes Halloween easy, fun, and safe

Trick-or-treaters craving candy were drawn to downtown Gering and Scottsbluff Monday night for Trick-or-Treat Street 2022.

Dozens of businesses on 10th Street in Gering and Broadway in Scottsbluff opened their doors to hundreds of costumed kids on Halloween night, and even more groups and individuals set up shop on the sidewalk to join in on the fun.

Debra Smith, a nail technician at Salon West on Broadway, said that she and her coworkers look forward to Halloween every year.

“We love having Halloween downtown,” said Smith. “We love seeing all the kids dressed up, and we love to dress up. It’s a special time for us.”

In addition to the fun and convenience of the one-stop-shop trick-or-treating event, New Generations Preschool and Learning Center owner Sherri Williams said that Trick-or-Treat Street helps keep kids safe on Halloween.

“This is such a great thing that they do,” said Williams. “It’s getting bigger and bigger, so all of the businesses have stepped up. It’s such an easy, fun and safe way for the parents to take their kids out to get candy.”

Local mother Jessica Thomas agreed on the importance of safety.

“It’s nice because it’s safer for little ones. It’s a contained environment,” said Thomas.

Thomas’ son, Gracyn Hernandez, was ready to race down Broadway to search for treats in his Sonic the Hedgehog costume, and he was confident that his bucket would be full by the end.

Gering’s downtown businesses welcomed a steady stream of costume clad folks of all ages that were out trick-or-treating for candy and more.

At the Sure Shot Gun Range, Caleb Shank and Josh Scott were in costume offering the crowd apple cider while handing out candy and even small pumpkins. The pair said they’ve handed out candy every year and decided to add something new this year.

“We always do candy every year, but pumpkins, that’s new this year, just something we decided to,” Shank said.

Though many of the crowd were seasoned trick-or-treaters, there were several young kids in wagons and strollers, or even walking for the first time. Alyza Lopez, dressed in yellow as Baby Shark, was quietly having fun navigating the sidewalks for her first time.

“It is her first time out. Are you having fun baby?” Lopez’s mother asked.

Another walker drawing attention was Graysen Rice with her light up Owelette costume, complete with colorful spiders throughout her hair. Rice began her day wearing the costume in preschool and said she was having fun trick-or-treating.

Eager to rake in the candy, Rice said her favorite was Smarties and younger brother Porter liked suckers.

“(Smarties) make you pretty smart,” Rice’s mother said. “And for this guy, it’s suckers because they’re easy to eat.”

The Gering Civic Center parking lot was lined with Gering businesses that may not have had a downtown store front, including the City of Gering departments.

“This is the first year that we’re all set-up here, normally we just go help out by going on certain blocks and hand out candy as they go by,” Bryce Leavitt, with the electric department, said. “This year they gave us a spot here and we decided to go from there.”