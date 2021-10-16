Trinity Lutheran Church celebrating 75th anniversary

The congregation purchased a corner lot on the east edge of Morrill on Highway 26. This was the future site for the church building.

Construction of Trinity’s new house of worship began, Jan. 4, 1948. The work was supervised by John Davis, a church member and carpenter by trade. The Cornerstone laying service was held, May 23, 1948. The contents of the cornerstone are now on display in the Narthex of the new church building site at Jackson Court, Morrill. The organist for the ceremony was 14-year-old Randall Ritz. Dedication of the new church building was held on December 19, 1948. By the tenth anniversary, December 1958, the mortgage was paid in full and burned during the service.

Throughout the first years of organization, Trinity was subsidized by the Missouri Synod Mission Board. In January 1960, Trinity voted to go self-supporting — a great milestone for the congregation.

In March 1989, drawings for a new church were presented although a decision to build a new church had not been voted on. John Steen owned 5 lots in the west part of the village, and he offered to sell them to the church. On April 11, 1991, the Building Committee reported that all 5 lots in the Steen Addition had been purchased for $10,000. In August 1998, 2 more lots were purchased for $6,000.00.