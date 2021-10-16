Trinity Lutheran Church celebrating 75th anniversary

The members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill will mark the church’s 75th anniversary on Oct. 24 with a special service.
The service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
According to a press release from the church, in the spring of 1946 several laymen of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff who lived in the Morrill area discussed the possibility of starting another Missouri Synod Lutheran Congregation in Morrill. A list of prospective members from the Morrill, Henry, Lyman and Mitchell area was compiled and invitations were sent out to attend a meeting in Morrill on May 5, 1946. They received permission to rent the Morrill Public Library and the first worship service was scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 1946. Seventy-nine were present at this service, conducted by Rev. George Weber of St. John’s Lutheran in Scottsbluff.
On Oct. 24, 1946, a meeting was held for the purpose of organizing as a congregation. The congregation adopted Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church as the official name. A constitution was adopted that day and signed by seventeen Charter members.
On Nov. 17, 1946, Rev William Borneman was called to serve the new congregation as a dual parish with Our Savior in Torrington, Wyoming. Borneman was installed at Trinity by Weber on New Year’s Day 1947. At that time, the congregation numbered 40 communicant members and 71 baptized souls.
The congregation purchased a corner lot on the east edge of Morrill on Highway 26. This was the future site for the church building.
Construction of Trinity’s new house of worship began, Jan. 4, 1948. The work was supervised by John Davis, a church member and carpenter by trade. The Cornerstone laying service was held, May 23, 1948. The contents of the cornerstone are now on display in the Narthex of the new church building site at Jackson Court, Morrill. The organist for the ceremony was 14-year-old Randall Ritz. Dedication of the new church building was held on December 19, 1948. By the tenth anniversary, December 1958, the mortgage was paid in full and burned during the service.
Throughout the first years of organization, Trinity was subsidized by the Missouri Synod Mission Board. In January 1960, Trinity voted to go self-supporting — a great milestone for the congregation.
In March 1989, drawings for a new church were presented although a decision to build a new church had not been voted on. John Steen owned 5 lots in the west part of the village, and he offered to sell them to the church. On April 11, 1991, the Building Committee reported that all 5 lots in the Steen Addition had been purchased for $10,000. In August 1998, 2 more lots were purchased for $6,000.00.
In November 1998, Laborers for Christ said they would be available to start construction in May 1999. In January 1999, an agreement with Laborers for Christ was signed. In April 1999 final plans were received from the architect. On October 10, 1999, a Congregational vote was taken regarding the building of a new church building for an estimated cost of $423,000.
Cornerstone laying was done on Aug.20, 2000, and the Dedication service was set for Nov. 19, 2000. Oct. 22, 2000, was the last service in the old church building. The old church building was later sold for $25,000.
On Dec. 14, 2006, a congregational meeting was held to discuss options for a new parsonage as there were some problems with the existing one. In July 2007, the congregation voted to purchase the current parsonage near the new church building. In November 2015, Trinity held a mortgage burning ceremony to burn the mortgages on the church building and parsonage.
Over these past 75years, Trinity has been served by many faithful pastors, and many faithful laymen and women have helped the church continue to serve its members and community.