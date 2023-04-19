Kindergartners from throughout the valley area are getting a glimpse of what life was like in the “good ol’ days” this week at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The museum has joined forces with ESU 13 to host more than 500 kindergarten students at its annual Trip Through Time event, which focuses on education through hands-on history. The program has been a staple in the area since its inception in 1993, making 2023 its 30th anniversary.

“This is the 30th year, so that’s pretty remarkable,” ESU 13 professional learning coordinator Dave Griess said. “It’s just great to keep something like this going and introduce the kids to the museum, and maybe get them interested in history early on.”

Griess said that young kids are often intrigued by things that happened long before they were born, and that the lessons and activities at Trip Through Time have the potential to leave a lasting impression. In fact, Griess said the program has been around for long enough that many children who have experienced it first-hand are now old enough to return as volunteers.

“One thing that’s really neat is that in this program, we have some high school helpers. Some of those seniors actually did this as kindergartners, so it’s kind of a full circle thing that’s really neat to see,” he said.

A big focus of Trip Through Time is highlighting the ways in which the modern life the kids know is both similar and different from the lives of kids just like them throughout American history. For that reason, the topics and activities are chosen to illustrate that although things have changed, people have always done many of the things we still do today.

“They all revolve around things that we still do now,” explained Griess. “There’s transportation, games, homes, clothing. Things that are still relevant and important today, but also we can learn about what they were like in the past. We make a connection between the past and the present and the things we see everyday.”

Some of the hands-on activities enjoyed by the kindergartners included hand washing clothes with a tub and washboard, seeing and touching a chicken to learn how eggs end up in the grocery store, and a live ropemaking demonstration.

Griess said that Trip Through Time would not be possible without the staff and volunteers at Legacy of the Plains Museum, who he said are not only kind enough to give their time, but are also excellent educators in their own right.

“These are good people who are really good with kids, which is awesome to see,” he said. “I’m an educator of 22 years, and I’m impressed at how well they deliver content and engage students. They’re really good at it.”

As for the kids, Griess said that by all accounts they seemed engaged and excited by their experience at the museum. He said he hoped they would come back with their families to see more of what it has to offer.

“You can just see it,” Griess said . “Their eyes are lit up, they’re smiling, and they’re learning.”

