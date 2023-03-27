SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man and located a missing juvenile from Utah after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Deuel County.

According to the patrol, about 3:05 p.m. MT Sunday, a trooper saw an eastbound Honda Accord driving on the shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 80 near Chappell. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that one of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, had been reported missing from Bountiful, Utah.

The driver, identified as Vicson Duarte Lendos, 29, of Bountiful, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse with no injury and lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. The investigation continues with cooperation from the Bountiful Police Department.

The juvenile was placed in protective custody.